Fans of quality freebies (so basically everyone then, I assume) are in for a treat next week as Prey and Jotunn join the lengthening list of games to be given away on the Epic Store.

Prey, of course, is yet another winner from Arkane Studios, the developer behind the critically acclaimed likes of Dishonored and Deathloop. As with those series, Prey, which released back in 2017, falls squarely in the immersive sim genre, this time taking the studios’ focus on open-ended traversal and player choice into outer space.

Here, players take on the role of Adam Jensen and, after a memorably orchestrated opening sequence, find themselves onboard the space station Talos I somewhere in the year 2032. It’s a gorgeously luxuriant setting – Eurogamer called it “perhaps the grandest and most beautiful facility of its kind ever imagined for a game” in its Recommended review – but all is not right.

Prey – Official Launch Trailer.

Expect plenty of FPS action against fearsome extraterrestrial threats – including mimic creatures that love to disguise themselves as everything from coffee cups to office chairs before pouncing – augmented by a sizeable choice of sometimes very weird abilities to help you progress.

Alongside Prey, Epic is also giving away Jotun: Valhalla Edition, a wonderfully presented action-adventure by Thunder Lotus Games, the studio behind the brilliant Sundered and Spiritfarer.

Jotun Valhalla Edition – Launch Trailer.

Jotun puts players in the role of Thora, a Viking warrior that “died an inglorious death and must provide herself to the Gods to enter Valhalla.” The ensuing adventure features exploration across Jotun’s hand-drawn, Norse mythology themed world, but the real highlights are the boss battles against fearsome titans that end each stage.

Prey and Jotun will be free to add to your Epic Games Store library starting next Thursday, 12th April, and will remain so until 19th April. That means you’ve still got plenty of time to grab current freebie Terraforming Mars if you haven’t done so already.