Scientists have discovered two species of bark beetle previously unknown in Russia in Sochi

Pests previously not encountered in the country have been discovered in Russia. This was reported by the press service of the Subtropical Research Center (SRC) of the Russian Academy of Sciences, reports TASS.

A unique discovery was made by scientists from the Subtropical Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences. First, the specialists identified areas of drying out of deciduous and coniferous trees, and then established the cause. The culprits turned out to be two new species of bark beetles – the cypress bark beetle (Phloeosinus armatus Reitter) and the polyphagous woodpecker (Xylosandrus compactus), previously not encountered in Russia. Colleagues from leading Russian universities and research institutes helped scientists identify them.

The insects were found in several places in Greater Sochi. Most likely, the bark beetles entered Russia from Italy.

“It is most likely that both types of bark beetles were accidentally brought to Russia with ornamental planting material from Italy, which is where the main import of ornamental plants comes from,” noted Natalia Karpun, chief researcher at the plant protection department of the Scientific and Pest Control Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Doctor of Biological Sciences.

According to her, the climate of the Black Sea coast of the Caucasus is favorable for many pests brought from other countries. Thus, over the past 20 years, 60 pests new to the country have been discovered in the region.

Earlier, Russian scientists caught a new species of fish in the Astrakhan region. They caught several specimens of sprat. Subsequent studies revealed that the fish caught was the Azov-Black Sea sprat, known as the sausage fish. This species lives in the Azov and Black Seas and has not been spotted in Astrakhan.

Previously, it was reported that a rare animal, which had not been seen by scientists for about 20 years, washed up on the shore in Russia.