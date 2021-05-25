Ilnaz Galyaviev, who opened fire in the Kazan gymnasium, who was placed in a pre-trial detention center for mass murder, spoke about the strained relations with school teachers. Previously unknown testimony with reference to sources is published by Business Online.

The publication claims that the former student talks daily with the investigator for especially important cases of the Main Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee of Russia. The details of the interrogations are kept secret, but sources have revealed some information.

So, according to them, Galyaviev complained about the teacher who taught him from seventh to ninth grades. The teacher allegedly constantly “spread rot”, called him stupid and promised that he would not enter the 10th grade. At the same time, Galyaviev claims that because of this, classmates did not communicate with him. The attacker could not remember the name of the teacher.

The publication notes that some of the gymnasium teachers have already been interrogated about this using a polygraph. The test results were not disclosed.

The attack at gymnasium No. 175 on Faizi Street in Kazan took place on the morning of 11 May. The attack was staged by a 19-year-old school graduate, former student Ilnaz Galyaviev. He began preparing an attack on an educational institution in February, for which he acquired firearms in Yoshkar-Ola. Nine people died, 24 were injured. Galyaviev was taken into custody, he is accused of mass murder.