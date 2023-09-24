Yle published footage of Putin in a tracksuit in Finland in 1991

Previously unknown footage of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland in the early 1990s has appeared online. Video from a trip to a neighboring European country published Yle edition.

In the footage, Putin is wearing a white T-shirt and blue Adidas sweatpants. He plays table tennis on a team with his former boss and mayor of St. Petersburg, Anatoly Sobchak. During the game, Sobchak takes off his T-shirt and continues to play bare-chested, while Putin, on the contrary, puts on a jacket from his sports kit. The men in the video laugh and joke.

According to Yle, the video was filmed on the island of Torso (the southern coast of Finland) at the villa of the Thomesto Group, which at the time was doing business in Russia. Judging by the publication’s information, the video was filmed around 1991. The publication refused to name the source who gave it the video, but it verified and confirmed the authenticity of the footage.

In addition, Yle publishes another video of Putin and two other men fishing. They sail on a boat, and then, approaching the shore, show their catch. The boat was driven by Pentti Laukontaus, who at the time was working in a senior position at Thomesto, and Sobchak is sitting next to Putin. It is alleged that the former wife of the Russian president, Lyudmila, also took part in the trip.

The publication also publishes a third video from the feast, in which Putin, Sobchak and several other people took part. The cameraman who filmed what was happening jokes that he will sell this footage to the “600 Seconds” program so that Russians can see how the St. Petersburg mayor eats in the West. At Putin’s plate there is a glass of wine and a bottle of beer. He sits at the table in the same tracksuit.

Earlier, TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak, daughter of Anatoly Sobchak, shared her memories from childhood and described her attitude towards Putin. She said that her father, who then held the post of mayor of the Northern capital, respected and appreciated Putin, and also listened to him, considered him one of the “very trusted people.” She remembers that when Putin came, “they were always secluded somewhere, discussing something.”