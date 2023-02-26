Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the restoration of the population of animals and plants that were previously considered extinct in the capital. He wrote about this on February 26 in his Telegram channel.

According to him, 16 species of animals and plants were included in the Red Book of Moscow.

“Few people know, but the city is working on the revival of populations of rare species of animals: they are grown, released into their natural habitat and then their fate is monitored,” Sobyanin said.

He noted that populations of peregrine falcons and hares are being restored within the framework of such programs.

The Mayor of Moscow also refuted the opinion that a big city is not the best place for rare plants and animals and recalled that half of the territory of the capital is occupied by parks, forests and specially protected natural areas.

Moscow remains one of the greenest megacities on the planet, he concluded.

In August 2022, an unusual park-shelter for wild cats opened in the Moscow region. All the inhabitants – lions and leopards – ended up on the “Land of the Pride” due to various circumstances, but none of the animals was specifically taken from the wild.