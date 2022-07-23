With 5 million inhabitants, the country has an average of 24 victims per day; WHO has already praised local policy to combat the disease

In recent days, New Zealand has recorded successive records of deaths from covid-19. On Thursday (21.Jul.2022), the local moving average reached 25 and reached the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic. In all, the disease has killed 1,911 people in the country – almost half (47.3%) in the last 60 days.

According to website data Our World In Data, 8 in 10 New Zealanders have already had at least two doses of coronavirus vaccines. At the beginning of the health crisis, the country was cited as a reference in the fight against covid.

In July 2020, the director general of WHO (World Health Organization), Tedros Adhanom, said that New Zealand had given an answer “successful” to the population and shown that covid could be overcome.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has recorded 1.6 million infections with the coronavirus. The new wave is mainly attributed to the advancement of the omicron variant. Most victims are over 60 years old, informed O local Ministry of Health.

Until the morning of this Saturday (23.Jul), 759 people were hospitalized, being 19 in serious condition, in need of ICU.

Even with the peak of deaths, New Zealand – which has 5.08 million inhabitants – remains with one of the lowest mortality rates from the disease in the world: it has 372 victims per million inhabitants. Peru, which heads the ranking (read here), has a rate of 6,345. Brazil, with 3,157.