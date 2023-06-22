Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to the United States, where he has been five other times since becoming prime minister in 2014, but this is his first trip with full diplomatic status as a state visit.

On Thursday (22), in the two most important appointments on his agenda in the United States, he will give a speech to the American Congress, in Washington, and later he will be received with a luxurious State dinner by President Joe Biden (he will have dinner later privately with Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House on Wednesday night).

In 2005, when he was chief minister of the state of Gujarat, Modi was banned from entering the United States due to a section of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which makes any official of foreign governments who “was responsible for or directly engaged in , particularly serious violations of religious freedom” ineligible for a visa to the United States.

That ban was revoked when Modi became prime minister, but his government continues to be denounced internationally for colluding with or even encouraging the persecution of Muslims and Christians and for other authoritarian behavior.

On Tuesday (20), the Reuters agency revealed that Democratic congressmen, Biden’s party, asked in a letter sent to the president that he address the issue of human rights in meetings with Modi.

“A number of independent and credible reports point to worrying signs in India regarding shrinking political space, increasing religious intolerance, persecution of civil society organizations and journalists, and increasing restrictions on press freedom and internet access,” pointed out the parliamentarians in the letter.

Last week, the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) had already asked Biden and Modi to place human rights issues at the “center” of their conversations.

What happened so that a politician considered a pariah in the United States became worthy of being received with all the pomp?

The first point is the war in Ukraine. India has refused to condemn the Russian invasion and has helped Vladimir Putin circumvent Western economic sanctions by increasing imports from Russia, especially oil.

In addition, Moscow is a historic exporter of arms to the Indians, even though those deals have been affected over the last year due to fears of violating US sanctions, according to a recent report by the Indian business newspaper Economic Times.

Biden wants to attract Modi to the camp of the countries that condemn and apply sanctions to Russia for the invasion of Ukraine and also that India is a counterpoint to the growth of the world influence of China, from which the Indians took the post of most populous country in the world this year. planet and with whom New Delhi already has a tense relationship due to border disputes.

Another point is the need to maintain harmonious relations with India due to the large presence of immigrants and Indian descendants in the United States: there are about 5 million people living in American territory.

With these concerns in mind, it is unclear how far Biden will be able to address thorny topics in talks with Modi, but Daniel S. Markey, a consultant on South Asian affairs at the US Institute for Peace (USIP) , said in an interview with CNN that the Indian premier’s meetings with international leaders (he visited Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, last month and met with Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, at the G7 summit in Japan) give a veneer of legitimacy that can be detrimental to its opponents in India.

“His supporters are encouraged by the respect he [Modi] achievement on the world stage, while their critics are demoralized because their concerns are not taken seriously by other democracies,” warned Markey.