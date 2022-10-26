Previous: The Callisto Protocol – A new era for space terror | EarthGamer

The next December 2 will be released The Callisto Protocol on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. This title will take us to one of the moons of the planet Jupiter where there is a prison full of grotesque creatures.

Source: Striking Distance Studios

Thanks to its developers, Striking Distance Studios, we got an extensive look at its gameplay. We saw about 20 minutes that allowed us to learn a little about its history, its mechanics, some of its scenarios and its enemies. Here we tell you what we thought.

The Callisto Protocol will put us in control of someone ordinary in an extraordinary situation

The look began with a presentation by Glen Schofield, the director of The Callisto Protocolwho also created dead space. Here he told us that our protagonist Jacob Lee is a simple pilot of a cargo ship who for some reason ended up in prison.

Source: Striking Distance Studios

To his bad luck he ended up in the Black Iron prison, located on Jupiter’s moon Callisto. Here a strange virus is responsible for turning both prisoners and guards into deadly beings. So our hero will seek to escape from there by any means possible.

The atmosphere is quite futuristic and full of awkwardness

The section they showed us is known as ‘habitat’. For some of the comments of the protagonist this will be found at the beginning of The Callisto Protocol. The first part showed us Jacob going through some drains filled with a rather grotesque liquid.

In addition to walking around, we will have access to different ducts where the protagonist must crawl through. In general, the setting felt quite dark and you constantly felt that something would come out of the shadows. On some occasions it was.

Source: Striking Distance Studios

In one section there was a lot of machinery giving off fumes. These make it difficult to see forward, as well as serving as a hiding place for enemies. On one occasion we saw an enemy jump towards Jacob from these clouds of steam. Once he was wounded, he went back into hiding in the steamer and we lost sight of him. It seems that the enemies will be creepy and intelligent in The Callisto Protocol.

We found the setting suitably dark. Since it combines very well the space scene with some scenes of blood and bodies scattered around. We also found the graphics to be quite impressive. Especially in a part where we could see the enormity of Jupiter through a window. Visually it looks excellent.

The enemies of The Callisto Protocol are quite varied

Throughout the 20 minutes of The Callisto Protocol We saw a good variety of enemies. For example, there is a kind of space leeches that, although small, attack the player in large numbers. It is apparent that they could overwhelm us if we are not careful.

Most of the enemies we saw were some kind of pretty aggressive zombies that pounce on Jacob. One mechanic they showed us is that these can mutate if we don’t remove them quickly. If they transform, they will become much faster, stronger and more lethal beings.

Source: Striking Distance Studios

The sign that they are about to mutate is that they will grow tentacles from different parts of their bodies. Shooting at these will prevent them from transforming and will also make you kill them quicker as they are kind of a weak point. So there will be some strategy when fighting.

Almost at the end of this demonstration of The Callisto Protocol we saw a new enemy that could be a headache. It was a strange combination of spider with human that could be camouflaged. Being practically invisible, the player had to be quite alert to avoid his attacks. We’ll see at its launch what other fearsome enemies await us.

There are three main ways to defend yourself here

The fight in The Callisto ProtocolHe has three main branches: melee, with firearms, and with an anti-gravity tool. From what we saw there is a good balance between them. In fact, we found that using all three together is the best option.

For melee, players have a kind of mallet that feels quite powerful. This can serve as a way to knock out enemies before shooting them with your firearm. There is also a stomp for when opponents are on the ground.

In the look at The Callisto Protocol We only saw one weapon in action, which was a very large pistol, like a futuristic revolver. This one was pretty powerful, but we always saw the player run out of bullets. For this reason, he always began by attacking the rivals in melee, and then gave them the coup de grâce with the pistol.

Source: Striking Distance Studios

Something that they told us and we saw in action is that there will be special shots. Once an enemy takes enough damage, a circle will appear on a part of their body. Shooting it will make you take down enemies faster, but the window is very small.

Finally we have the anti gravity tool. With it we can take the enemies throw them into the void or dangerous machinery. We can also use elements of the stage and throw them against the different monsters. Although it sounds like something you won’t want to stop using on The Callisto Protocol, is not infinite. Since you will need to find batteries to use it.

The Callisto Protocol will let you upgrade for a better chance of surviving

Enemies sometimes leave behind bullets or money. The latter can be used in a kind of stores scattered throughout the game. From what we saw, here we can buy bullets as well as improve our weapons and character. In addition, it seems that each improvement will be accompanied by a special animation that changes the appearance.

In addition to weapons, players of The Callisto Protocol they will have some defensive opportunities. Since by moving the left stick sideways just before an enemy attack they will be able to dodge it. If instead of to the sides they move the lever backwards, then they will be able to block it.

Source: Striking Distance Studios

We may start The Callisto Protocol quite vulnerable, but over time that will change. We saw quite a few options in terms of improvements. From more battery for the anti gravity, to more health and an improvement for the aim of our weapon.

Space horror shows quite a bit of promise

what we saw of The Callisto Protocol we found it quite promising and interesting. His combat looks entertaining and has some depth. Its graphics look great and help to get you into the experience. Not to mention the lack of a HUD makes it more immersive.

Source: Striking Distance Studios

The space horror genre had been somewhat dormant in recent years. It seems to us that with The Callisto Protocol this could have a golden age again. It’s not long before we can test this title on our own and find out if it lives up to its promise. So far it looks pretty good.

