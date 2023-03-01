We started this beautiful month of March in the most horrifying way that could occur to Square Enixbut in the best sense of the word, because if something has Paranormasight in abundance is mystery, horror, and unexpected twists. Unfortunately, you still have to wait until March 8 to enjoy it, but in the meantime, here are our first impressions to give you an idea of ​​what’s coming your way.

In Paranormasight, nothing is as it seems

To begin with, it is important to note that Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo is a horror visual novel based on the Seven Mysteries of Honjo, a series of highly popular real-life urban legends based in the Honjo neighborhood of Tokyo, Japan.

It seems that was all, but whatever the impression he had of Paranormasight before testing it, he went overboard just seconds into running the game. To the sound of an energetic but disturbing melody, the first thing we do is meet the Storyteller, an enigmatic being who simply begins to explain the game mechanics to us, fully aware of the options menu and other details that instantly put me on alert.

Nothing else with this presentation made it clear that Paranormasight it is not a common visual novel; our conversation with the Storyteller indicates right off the bat that there is metafiction involvedand it also seems that we have more control than usual over the events of this title, without it being clear to what extent.

The Honjo neighborhood comes to life in Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo

After surviving that disconcerting encounter, we enter the adventure in the shoes of an ordinary man named Shogo Okiie, who for some reason wakes up at midnight in the middle of a park in Tokyo, only in the company of his friend Yoko. Leaving aside the enviable security index that seems to be in Tokyo, this is when we are presented with the option of freely rotating the camera 360 degrees and even upwards, which already indicates that jumpscares in Paranormasight They will be the order of the day.

On the other hand, the Honjo that they show us in Paranormasight It is extremely detailed, and it is also very useful, since we can point to certain points in our environment to listen to Shogo’s comments, we also have a button that allows us to listen to his thoughts about what he has in front of him and another to review objects that are in his possession. Finally, we can review all the information collected in a kind of filing cabinet.

The files we unlock are about cultural phenomena, people of interest, or important locations, and can get pretty extensive, though it feels more like a library that’s there for what you need to know and not data you’re forced to read. to advance the narrative. Those unfamiliar with the stories behind the Seven Mysteries of Honjo, for example, will find all the necessary information there.

With the heart a thousand per hour

Both aurally and visually, the setting in Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo it’s dark and unsettling even when the characters are doing nothing but talking, which made it hard not to think something terrible was going to happen every second.

In addition, despite being a visual novel, the characters’ expressions, poses, and the angles the camera takes while they talk managed to steal my attention throughout the chapter; Everything together gives the impression that we are not dealing with static characters, as is usual in this genre.

In Paranormasight, urban legends are a lethal weapon

Without intending to give spoilers about the story or the characters, shortly after we are shown what is apparently the core mechanics of the game: The ability to curse people. But we are not just talking about wishing badly on others; when we curse someone in Paranormasightthis one drops dead!

Beyond how shocking this turned out to be by itself, from here we are forced to be extremely cautious, because the first thing they tell us is that just as we can curse others, they can curse us too; and the most important thing is that they will try to do it at all costs, thanks to the fact that all of them yearn for something more than anything else.

The curses on Paranormasight they are based on the Seven Mysteries of Honjo, and starting out we discover that each one has a unique requirement to activate; Only then can we kill another person. From here the dynamic becomes quite interesting, since each encounter with our enemies is survived only by the one who is the most cunning and manages to activate his curse first.

One misstep means death, and a very painful one! Surviving, on the other hand, means killing. The lethal nature of this competition was unsettling, of course, but the imminent danger and sense of urgency gave me a good dose of adrenaline. Added to that, the reason behind this deadly competition was curious to such an extent that it made me want to play until the end.

Paranormasight is a great bet by the legendary company

If the first chapter of Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo It is indicative of what we should expect from this new Square Enix title, so we are facing one of the most interesting and incredible installments of the year. It only remains to wait anxiously until March 8 to find out if it manages to meet such expectations.

