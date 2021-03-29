We had a chance to play NieR Replicant ver 1.22 a few weeks before the official launch. It is a kind of remake of the first NieR game, which was released in 2010 for Xbox 360 and PS3.

Well more or less. Originally NieR was released in Japan as NieR Replicant for PS3 and NieR Gestalt for Xbox 360. Replicant it has a young and pretty protagonist; while Gestalt features a bigger, more muscular hero.

Only the version came out of Japan Gestalt and here we just knew him as NieR. With watch. 1.22 this is the first time Replicant officially arrives in the West.

NieR, spinoff of the series Drakengard, tells us that as a consequence of one of the endings of the first game, magic came to the real world and with that a strange disease known as Dark Scrawl or runic necrosis was unleashed.

This is the disease that Yonah has and in Replicant will try to save her brother named Nier, while in Gestalt it was his father, also called Nier.

Outside of these details of the protagonist, in reality both versions were practically the same. At least until now.

This was how it was to play with the young protagonist in a remastered version.

Enhanced NieR Replicant

The watch. 1.22 focuses on improving the previous game’s biggest complaint: its combat system; and incidentally, improves technical aspects such as graphics and audio.

Since this is just a preview, this time we are only going to focus on two particular segments of the game: Junk Heap and The Aerie, two initial segments.

Junk heap

Junk Heap is an abandoned weapons factory that Nier and his talking book enter, first to search for materials and then to find a missing mother.

Junk Heap’s level encompasses a lot of the good and bad about the game in general. For example, at the factory everything looks pretty much the same and it’s a repeating segment; corridors and rooms where dozens of machines attack you that focus their damage on the front.

Plus there’s one jump in particular that will cause you some deaths that feel unwarranted by the strange physics: NieR Replicant still has several of the flaws of the original game.

However, it also maintains part of its charm and the boss of the area, known as Defense System Gepetto, makes the combat system shine, since you will need ranged magic, sword strokes and also some additional mechanics, such as dropping bombs.

The Aerie

The Aerie is a town in NieR which you will have to go to a couple of times before it is invaded by one of its bosses, Hook.

This area is visually beautiful, as the town has managed to live in a ravine, with bridges and elevated houses.

Kainé, an eccentric and aggressive girl who has been seeking revenge on this creature for years, joins this battle, because in addition to destroying her house, she killed her grandmother.

Hook moves a couple of times between the platforms, then the player will have to be careful not to fall and move even between 2D segments.

NieR Replicant not afraid to combine with other genres to bring more variety to the player. In fact, several Hook attacks could very well come from a bullet hell.

NieR Replicant 10 years later

Despite the years, updates to this version make NieR looks and sounds like something you could play today, although the gameplay still feels poorly polished on touring elements.

So far, this game seems like the perfect opportunity for those of us who are most wanting to NieR by Automaton, we can have a nice extra dose. With everything and various endings that force us to finish the game several times to discover what is really hidden in this story.

Wait for our full game review near launch.

NieR Replicant ver. 1.22 It will be released on April 23 this year for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.



