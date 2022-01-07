The Clausura 2022 tournament of the Liga MX Femenil is just a breath away from starting and on the first day we will have several clashes that will undoubtedly be unmissable. Here in 90min we tell you a little about the panorama of the first day and what to expect.
America and Atlas will meet on the first day. Two teams that played a prominent role last tournament and are thirsty for more after falling in the semifinals. Much is expected especially from America, who strengthened in a spectacular way for this tournament. We certainly hope to see the fruits of these new additions except Katty Martínez and Alison González who will have to wait due to injuries.
And yes, the Rayadas de Monterrey will have to wait to defend their crown, because after the final, there was a strong outbreak of Covid-19 within the squad and for health reasons, the game against Gallos Blancos was postponed. Therefore, Rayadas will make his debut in the Clausura 2022 until Matchday 2 against Puebla.
Two teams that were a great surprise last tournament will meet on the first day of Clausura 2022, we are talking about Xolos Femenil and the Warriors of Santos Laguna. Both teams reached the quarterfinals with a very dignified presentation and it is expected that they will continue the good streak that captivated more than one this year.
The Machine will inaugurate this tournament at the Kraken when they visit Mazatlán, this being an attractive match for the sky-blue fan sector that is looking forward to seeing this team in action with all its new additions. Well, footballers like Tania Morales, Ana Lozada, Gabriela Alvarez and Renata Huerta are part of the new reinforcements of this team that undoubtedly has an outstanding debt with its people: a better participation in the league.
A match that we cannot miss is the cross between Pachuca and Chivas, a match that always gives us great emotions and that takes us back to 2017 in that historic first league final. Today, the present of both teams is very different, because with renewed squads and new projects on the horizon after new technical directions, there is a lot of expectation for this tournament.
