Dragon Quest Treasures It is the new title from Square Enix and its release is scheduled for December 9, 2022. It’s a RPG adventure and action, but highlights its field of exploration. Next we would like to share our first impressions of the title. The delivery looks colorful and it seems his main focus is examining rather than battling monsters. However, it is only the beginning so it remains to be seen what will be the real vertebra of the video game.

The story of Dragon Quest Treasures: an entertaining quest journey

Dragon Quest Treasures follow the story of Erik and Mia -of Dragon Quest XI, but this time in their childhood—, a pair of blue-eyed and haired brothers who sail with a Viking crew, which demands support that is more like slavery.

However, one night they see a couple of strange caged animals, two very flirtatious flying creatures. Although they fail to understand what they are saying, they still decide to release them. After that, they escape to search for treasures and subsist on their own.

The first part of the story will lead the little ones to colorful ruins where they will find some daggers that will really open the doors to the search for treasures.. After a strange event, the little ones will be separated. So we’ll stick with the role of Mia, and clearly, later on we’ll have the opportunity to use Erik.

The little ones could be part of a kind of prophecy, However, everything will be building once they reach Draconia, a stage that is made up of skeletons of a pair of huge golden dragons.

From the beginning, they present pirate ships both in the sky and in the sea, and a nod is made to the not entirely kind intentions they could have with our protagonists.

The approach of the story was slow, but precise. It gave me a pleasant experience, quite fun without any kind of pressure. Although it is an intuitive game, the narrative takes you by the hand even in the mechanics. And, it should be noted that it seems that many secrets await us in this world with a wide map.

The mechanics and tasks in Dragon Quest are simple and entertaining

In addition to being an intuitive video game, the mechanics are quite simple. His skill repertoire flows from basic knowledge of other RPGs. Your catalog is accurate, so it’s easy to get used to your proposal.

The mechanics of Dragon Quest Treasures They consist of a ranged attack —a kind of slingshot—, some boosted jumps —by your party— and a simple melee combat with practically chain combos, in addition to the classic rolls.

Also, there are very interesting special abilities, such as the question of clairvoyance that a certain monster gives you and that helps you easily find the treasures. we return to that This supposes a very precise branch in matters of exploration rather than combat.

Secondly, a very special matter is the party you have, since you will always be accompanied by some monsters that definitely know how to fight. Something quite remarkable, since the sophisticated AI of these will surprise you. There are times when on their own, they will manage to rid you of your enemies and still raise your experience levels.

This in turn means that the type of monster you have will give you precise aspects that you will have to evaluate when you choose one or another task. It is evident that this will be a consistent and careful part that will open up different possibilities in Dragon Quest Treasures.

The original characters of Dragon Quest Treasures

From the main characters to each of the creatures, we can appreciate the interesting, colorful and funny designs. From this visual perspective, the delivery is entertaining.

Regarding the construction of the main characters, it is likely that the player “decide” their personality, since with the small interactions that we have in the game, the answers that we can take contrast in characteristics. It seems that we could opt for a more fearful and careful script or for a more humorous one, although we still don’t know if these choices could really affect our adventure.

Stages and cinematics are colorful and detailed

The scenarios of Dragon Quest Treasures they’re very varied right off the bat, and it looks like many more are on the way—probably just as distinctive—or so the huge map points out.

Although the settings are cute, the cinematics are another level. From the style of Dragon Quest Treasures a beautiful starry sky and the movement of a splendid ocean are revealed. The sequence that reveals Draconia in the mist is simply dreamy. For its part, the music full of happy percussion goes perfectly with the tone of the Dragon Quest Treasures.

The flirtatious proposal of Dragon Quest Treasures

Yes ok Dragon Quest Treasures starts in a measured way, the mysteries are perceived as promising and perhaps these open both narrative and mechanics. For its part, the combination of monsters —if the vertebra of the beginning is maintained— will surely be the strong point of the delivery, of course, hand in hand with the map.

Dragon Quest Treasures seems punctually orchestrated by exploration as the highest priority, and this offers a lot of adventure. Also, its structure is interesting and its graphics are bright enough to invite you into the odyssey from the very beginning.

The video game is entertaining and fresh, all its color makes you live a rather joyful dynamic experience. Also, the mechanics offer a dosed evolution of your character and his way of coming into contact with the world that you build at each step.

Play Dragon Quest Treasures It’s a tireless experience because it’s supported by excellent kinematics and concrete moves that are easy to learn, so you can focus on exploring if you prefer.

