We had a chance to chat with Arkane and see a hands-off demo of Deathloop, one of the most anticipated games of the year.

The Arkane Studios team has become one of the most outstanding Bethesda developers thanks to series like Dishonored and more recently the reboot of Prey. Now, Deathloop It seems to be his biggest challenge after almost 20 years of experience.

It is a game that is a bit as if The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Y Dishonored had an unrecognized child.

On Deathloop We control Colt, a murderer who wakes up with amnesia (and a terrible hangover) on Blackreef Beach.

Now, you will need to kill eight Visionaries before the end of the day to break the loop. It sounds heavy, but don’t worry, as Arkane says about this game: ‘Time is on your side’.

The player will relive the same moments over and over again, and each time they will go further thanks to knowing better both the objectives and their own abilities.

At the end of each night the island will ‘reset’ and no one seems to be aware of this repetition.

Yes, this sounds a bit like a roguelike, more after recent hits like Hades Y ReturnalHowever, Arkane does not consider Deathloop as such.

Every time Colt dies, the day will be reset and the player will have to ‘start over, but there are various aids for the player. For example, with the Residium, Colt will be able to permanently keep weapons, trinkets, and powers.

Blackreef in all its glory

The above might sound like this is limited, but the opposite is true.

The island is divided into four districts and each one can be visited at four times of the day: morning, noon, afternoon and night.

There is no timer class in Deathloop, so the player can stay as long as he wants in each period.

Now, depending on what time it is, there will be significant changes, since you may only be able to access a place at certain times. Or that only at a certain time and place a visionary appears.

Deathloop battle system

Borrowing pages from Dishonored, the player will be able to choose between stealth, parkour, bullets and their supernatural abilities.

In fact, there is an ability very similar to Corvo’s transport of Dishonored. On Deathloop it’s called Shift.

Other abilities include absorbing damage and then returning it. Or, instead, link several enemies and if one dies, those who are in the same network will die.

Another ability is Reprise, which allows Colt to rewind time so he doesn’t have to restart the loop upon death. Although in the third death, this will restart.

Unlike Dishonored here much greater emphasis on firearms. There are from hand guns, to automatic turrets, through smarter weapons like the Hackamajig. The latter allows you to access closed doors or hack turrets.

In addition, Trinkets arrive, which are bonuses for your weapons or for Colt. These have effects such as reducing the recoil of the pistol, or, instead, giving Colt a useful double jump.

Multiplayer

A very important point of the gameplay of Deathloop It is the appearance of Julianna, an agent who is tasked with protecting the loop, so she will try to stop Colt.

A second player will be able to take his role, making this title a multiplayer versus. Since many of us have a phobia of playing with real people, the good news is that you can disable this and Julianna will always be controlled by the machine.

There are still many narrative mysteries in Deathloop, but it doesn’t take long to fully understand this loop.

Deathloop It will be released on September 14 this year and will be released for PlayStation 5 and PC. It is an exclusive contract on consoles for one year.



