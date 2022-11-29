When Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – was announced, the first thing that came to mind was that Square Enix it was capitalizing once and for all on that need to bring back one of the most beloved games of the PSP era.

However, the task of bringing a title to life on a small screen sounds like a complicated job indeedeven handmade. The managers of the game at the time told us how it went when developing this proposal that is multiplatform and that many will be able to enjoy when it goes on sale.

The point here is that, it is not until the moment of playing it that we can get a better idea of ​​what is happening with this release of Square Enix and whether or not it’s worth it.

It is time to tell you about the beginning of the gaming experience that Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion has.

The people asked and Square Enix will deliver

The only place where it was possible to play this title was on PSP and the truth is that the battery of your console must no longer work and you already lost the charger. Now, the opportunity has been extended to PS4, PS5, Xbox Seris X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Yes, there are several options so you should think carefully about which one is best for you. The ideal is that you go according to your needs because this is a title that you may want to play at times because it could pass like water.

Where do we want to go with this? Do not forget that, at the time, this game was designed to work from a laptopso the design and development of the story, as well as the combat, well, they were designed for when you were on the bus or the subway, playing for a while.

For example, the beginning of the story is very introductory, it doesn’t just teach you the basics of the game, it puts what you’re up against at Zack’s feet in context. To this you must add that you have the opportunity to carry out dozens of missions that give you rewards. The same and you feel that this is very forced or some kind of escape, but remember that you are a Soldier and well, there’s no way you didn’t have anything to do.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – not just a remaster, it’s a prequel

Did you finish Final Fantasy VII Remake? Did you see that scene? You know, the one where you say “what the hell did I just see”. No, I’m not referring to that, rather to the moment where everything already confuses you and now you want to unite it with this game. Well, to put the points together, you must experience this installment yes or yes.

Now, this is a remaster with a lot of remake tweaks. It’s not that they did it from scratch to mark it as a new title, but you can tell that many pieces of Crisis Core were redone to really look much better or the ones that were resurrected in a prominent way.

Well, that’s the first thing you notice when the game is running. It is worth noting that depending on where you play it, you will have different resolutions. The new generation consoles, well, they take it out with 4K and 60 frames per second.

The PS4 Pro and Xbox One X give you 4K, but with 30 frames per second. Xbox One S, Xbox One and PS4 are going Full HD and 30 FPS. On Nintendo Switch you will have the same resolution on both the dock and the laptop: 720p and 30 frames per second. On PC things can vary a lot depending on your video card.

What the hell happened to the combat?

Let’s say that the game system of Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion is and is not. As that guy from The Simpsons says: “You understand me”. Come on, it’s not the same anymore, but it feels familiar because of the action and the use of materials, which was key in the original installment. Like the roulette wheel that appeared in the upper left part of the screen.

If I had used the combat system of FFVII Remake, well, they do turn the whole experience upside down. She even she would have missed the whole joke. Therefore, what you see in the previews, even what I appreciated during the first hours of the game, well, it maintains an identity that is not far from what you played more than 10 years ago.

It is also worth noting that you have more robust controls this time. A second lever and more shoulder buttons. By not having limitations, well, more things can be devised at the design level and that is noticeable during the game. We don’t even mess with loading times anymore, the game really feels dynamic.

As I mentioned to you paragraphs ago, there is no point in going crazy and continuing to use the system from more than a decade ago when the truth is that it has not aged as well. If they wanted to keep the experience, Square Enix would surely have released Crisis Core as one of those emulated PSP games that are available on PlayStation Plus and that was not the case.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion – A solo battle, full of company

For those who have no blessed idea of ​​what it is Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – ReunionWell, basically it’s about everything that happens before FFVII. Several of the faces you met in both the remake and the original game get more context and more detail about their history.

Although it is a solo adventure, the reality is that Zack is not alone in this adventure, he is accompanied by Sephirot, Genesis and Angeal. A story revolves around these characters that reveals many details of a world that is about to get out of control.

The organizations are there too: Shinra, Wutai, the Turks and so on. Getting to know the members more closely is really entertaining, because you learn about the ambitions, the things that changed the mentality of many characters and also the close ties between them.

This is where the value of the game is very noticeable, especially since in such a compact title, many narratives are integrated that complement a huge story in a greater way.

Something more than a simple remaster

Well, we have a limit when it comes to talking about Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion, so we are going to end this article here, but not before making something very clear and it has to do with the issue of the word remaster. It’s not just that they have adapted a game from the PSP era, it’s more like revitalizing a title that despite being very good, would already feel very old if we re-experience it as it was.

At the time, core crisis It took advantage of the resources of the first PlayStation portable, now we have everything we need to make the game look better, and with what I have played I can clearly say that the immediate future of the experience is promising.

At the time, core crisis It took advantage of the resources of the first PlayStation portable, now we have everything we need to make the game look better, and with what I have played I can clearly say that the immediate future of the experience is promising.

It is impossible to say at this moment if it is good, bad or average, however, in very basic technical terms, in what we have already seen about the combat mechanics, the entertainment starts very well. Does this comeback excite you?