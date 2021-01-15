Due to the tense situation, Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to bring forward the next corona crisis summit. It should be discussed on tightening the lockdown.

The number of New corona infections in Germany is consistently high.

in Germany is consistently high. Therefore, many politicians are already calling for an extension of the Lockdowns.

The previous Corona lockdown was “disappointing”.

Berlin – Possibly comes up completely Germany a further tightening of the Corona rules to. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) demanded on Thursday evening (01/14/2021) at a CDU presidium meeting to a crisis summit with the heads of state in the coming week, as the news agency “AFP” learned from participants. Merkel also pleaded for tightening. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) considers the current lockdown to be insufficient.

Corona lockdown: Chancellor Merkel calls for stricter measures

The Coronavirus I can only be stopped with significantly more effort, said Merkel according to participants in the CDU presidium meeting. Also Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) called for a crisis meeting in the next week. The next federal and state crisis summit is actually not planned for January 25th.

Chancellor Merkel wants to advise on further corona measures earlier than planned. (Archive photo) © Michael Kappeler / dpa

In Germany has been in effect since mid-December hard lockdown with extensive closures in retail and services, in schools and daycare centers as well as contact restrictions. At the beginning of January, the measures were tightened and extended until the end of the month.

RKI calls for stricter action against the corona pandemic

According to participants in the CDU presidium meeting, Merkel spoke out in favor of further reducing contacts among citizens, mainly because of the coronavirus mutation that is rampant in Great Britain. With a view to reports on considerations of discontinuing local and long-distance transport, she said that no one wanted to restrict public transport. But this must be relieved by more home office.

RKI President Wieler previously had tightened action against the pandemic reminded. The previous measures are “not a complete lockdown”. There are still too many exceptions. The RKI had again on Friday morning 1,113 corona deaths announced within 24 hours.

RKI President Lothar Wieler does not rule out a further tightening of the lockdown in the daily topic interview. People are not doing enough to bring the infection numbers down #day topics #MegaLockdown (red) pic.twitter.com/N45EULEQrP – Tagesthemen (@tagesthemen) January 14, 2021

The effect of the Corona-Lockdonws is disappointing

The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach called for home office to be made “mandatory” as much as possible. The companies themselves are well advised to make their contribution to the Lockdown To bring it to an end successfully, he told the Funke newspapers. “Otherwise we may at some point be forced to shut down factories too. We might even have to approach industrial production. ”Nobody could want that. The effect of the previous Lockdowns called Lauterbach “disappointing”.

The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) assumes that the next two months will be a critical phase in the fight against the pandemic. “We have to be very careful,” he told the Funke-Blätter. The number of infections went down. But if the Virus mutation from Great Britain spreading throughout this country, this would put Germany “before a completely new test”. (red / agency)

