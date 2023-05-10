The Conference League enters the final phase of the competition and in its second edition we have four new faces in the semifinals. Basel travels to Florence to play the first leg of their tie and West Ham receives a very dangerous AZ Alkmaar. Here is everything you need to know about these two games:
How can you watch the game in Spain?
The first leg of the semifinal will be played in Florence, in the Artemino Franchi Stadium. In Spain, the match can be seen through Movistar Champions League 4.
How has Fiorentina gotten here?
After qualifying for the Conference League last season, the Italian team came across a group made up of the Istanbul Basaksehirhe Heart of Midlothian and the RFS. They qualified for the elimination phase second in the group tied on points with Basaksehir but with a worse goal difference. In the first round, the sivasspor It was not a very difficult opponent for the Italians, who won 5-1 on aggregate.
In the quarterfinals, the Lech Poznań they suffered in the first leg and lost 1-4, but in the second leg they equalized the tie, although Fiore got rid of the problem leaving the score 2-3.
How did Basel get here?
Basel also finished second in their group, with Slovan Bratislava winning the group and Pyunik Yerevan and zalgiris being eliminated. In the round of 16 they met the Slovan Bratislava, and left the tie with the most goals of the season. Basel won on aggregate after two 2-2 draws in penalty shootouts.
In quarters, the Nice He was also a very tough opponent. Another 2-2 first-leg draw left everything open, and Basel won 2-1 away to progress 4-3 on aggregate.
How can you watch the game in Spain?
West Ham vs AZ Alkmaar will be played at the London Stadium, in London. The game can be followed through Movistar Champions League 3.
How have West Ham got here?
The English have proven to be one of the favorites to win the competition from the first minute. In a group with anderlecht, silkeborg and FCSB as rivals they ended unbeaten, 6 of 6 victories.
He AEK Larnaca He was his rival in the round of 16, and they were never a threat to the ‘hammers’. 0-2 in the first leg and 4-0 in the second leg, making it 6-0 on aggregate to go through to the next round. In quarters, the people sowed a little more doubt at West Ham. A 1-1 draw in the first leg left everything to be decided in London, and there they did not fail. 4-1 to close the tie and move on to the semis.
How did AZ Alkmaar get here?
AZ Alkmaar was also first in the group, against dniprohe Apollo Limassol and FC Vaduz. In the first round of elimination they would face the lazio, one of the ‘coconuts’ of the tournament, but the Dutch were superior. Two 2-1 favorable scores for AZ would leave them in the quarterfinals.
There they faced anderlecht, which has been his most difficult rival. The first leg was won by the Belgians 2-0, and in the second leg a favorable result would be repeated for the locals, leaving the tie on penalties, which AZ won.
