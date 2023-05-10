In the quarterfinals, the Lech Poznań they suffered in the first leg and lost 1-4, but in the second leg they equalized the tie, although Fiore got rid of the problem leaving the score 2-3.

In quarters, the Nice He was also a very tough opponent. Another 2-2 first-leg draw left everything open, and Basel won 2-1 away to progress 4-3 on aggregate.

He AEK Larnaca He was his rival in the round of 16, and they were never a threat to the ‘hammers’. 0-2 in the first leg and 4-0 in the second leg, making it 6-0 on aggregate to go through to the next round. In quarters, the people sowed a little more doubt at West Ham. A 1-1 draw in the first leg left everything to be decided in London, and there they did not fail. 4-1 to close the tie and move on to the semis.