The creative director of Anteprima, Izumi Ogino, thanks to a mutual friend with Kei Takemura, discovered the iconic collection of the Japanese artist “Playing Cards Memories and stories overlaid on playing cards” in which she found inspiration and reconnected the idea to his SS24 collection concept: “Life is a game, and fashion is the ultimate playground.”

A vibrant celebration of the playful spirit that resides in each of us with GAME ON SS24 Collection, the extraordinary collaboration with the renowned Japanese artist Kei Takemura, which will mark an exceptional start to the season. The card game is one of the oldest in history, practiced internationally since the 15th century. In addition to their gaming meaning, the four card suits can be interpreted as symbols representing various aspects of society and people’s energy. Artist Kei Takemura thus created special works for Izumi, based on the philosophy of ANTEPRIMA and the concept of the collection. The Queen card represents “Female Empowerment” and the fundamental concept of PREVIEW of “LOVE” embroidered. Kei Takemura’s remarkable talent shines through in the meticulous, dedicated hand-embroideries that breathe new life into these historic cards. The result is a harmonious fusion of tradition and contemporary art.

In the report we tell the moments of the presentation in Milan in all the nuances, details and characters.

Service created by Nick Zonna

Subscribe to the newsletter

