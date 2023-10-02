Tigers and Toluca They will star in one of the most interesting duels of the entire day 11 of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The UANL team, as usual, is among the three best teams in the table, while the Red Devils are fighting to be among the six best placed to qualify for the league directly.
In their five most recent matches, the UANL team has achieved three victories to two victories for the Mexican team. Who will take the three points in this duel?
Channel: TUDN
App: TUDN App
Streaming: Vix+
Goalie: N. Guzmán.
Defending: J. Aquino, G. Pizarro, D. Reyes, J. Angulo.
Half: L. Quiñones, R. Carioca, F. Gorriarán, D. Lainez.
Lead: A. Gignac, S. Córdova.
Tigres won the Campeones Cup after beating LAFC and added another title to their showcases a few weeks after winning the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.
Journalist David Faitelson, from the ESPN network, considered that as a result of the recent successes of the feline team, the UANL is the largest club currently in Mexican soccer.
This is what the controversial communicator said:
“There is not a shadow of a doubt about which is the best club in Mexican soccer. Tigres has proven it again on the playing field (…) The backbone of this team is fantastic. What goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán contributes “, captain Guido Pizarro, veteran Javier Aquino and André Pierre Gignac. These players have kept this Tigres at a superlative level.”
– David Faitelson
Goalie: T. Volpi
Defending: B. García, A. Mosquera, V. Huerta, M. Araújo.
Half: J. Gamboa, M. Ruiz, T. Belmonte, J. Angulo.
Lead: R. Morales, P. Raúl
Tigres 2-2 Toluca
