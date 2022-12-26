Football continues and all the leagues resume their sports activities. In what is popular demand, club football is what keeps football alive and it stays that way for PSG, all in life. The team led by the Argentine star and recently world championLionel Messi, prepares to receive the Racing Strasbourg in a match corresponding to day 16 of Ligue 1.
Where will PSG vs Racing Strasbourg be played?
where to see the PSG vs Racing Strasbourg in Latin America
In Latin America it can be seen on STAR+
Where to watch PSG vs Racing Strasbourg in Spain
The channel is to be confirmed
Last five matches between the two
psg: 4
Tie: 1
Strasbourg: 0
last five matches
psg: VVVVV
Strasbourg: PPEPE
News about PSG
The team from the French capital is preparing to clash against Strasbourg after finishing the World Cup. The French after reaching the end of the world, prepare to continue their activities. The cracks of the team are most likely not there, except neymar who possibly makes an appearance due to his short participation in the World Cup.
Possible alignment of the PSG
Donnarumma, Mukiele, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Soler, Verratti, Sanches, Neymar, Sarabia, Ekitike
News about Racing Strasbourg
The “Railroaders” arrived after drawing 1-1 with Lorient thanks to a goal from Habib Diallo, thus placing them in 19th place in the Ligue One standings, with 11 points and in the direct relegation zone.
Possible lineup of Racing Strasbourg
Sels, Dagba, Nyamsi, Perrin, LeMarchand, Tommasson, Aholou, LIenard, Bellegarde, Ajorque and Gameiro.
90min forecast
4-2
#Preview #PSG #Racing #Strasbourg #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply