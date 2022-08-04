The Eredivisie season will kick off on Friday with Heerenveen – Sparta. In the run-up, our club watchers look ahead to the new football season. In this episode: Speed.

By Julian Droog Vitesse urgently needs a quality boost. With the current team, a place in the middle bracket of the Eredivisie is already a challenge. However, the change of owner still causes ambiguity and uncertainty. When a new team photo of Vitesse is taken at the end of September, trainer Thomas Letsch hopes for a completely different image. The current selection, recently captured on camera, is wafer-thin and in urgent need of a quality boost. Because many permanent employees left or were hired this summer, there are now only eighteen Eredivisie worthy players.

At the same time, Vitesse is in the middle of a takeover process. This still creates a lot of ambiguity and uncertainty. The Russian Valeri Oyf relinquished his shares in June and canceled the debt of 155 million euros. An agreement has almost been reached on the definitive purchase agreement with the upcoming new owner, Vitesse reported on Wednesday. See also Exodus in Ukraine

It will only take until the end of this summer before the lawyers have formalized everything and the KNVB has given approval. Until then, the club will not make any announcements about the buyer. The management states that the sporting ambitions remain in the long term, the play-offs to reach European football is the goal. At the moment, those ambitions have not yet been translated into a competitive selection. With the current team, a place in the middle bracket is already a challenge.

Newbie Ryan Flamingo. © Pro Shots / Paul Meima



Vitesse has mainly done business in the rear. The right composition has just not yet been found. The biggest problem is at the forefront. The team suffers from a serious lack of scoring ability. The current group of players is good for about 25 league goals based on the past season. In addition, the team lacks a creative spirit, a problem that has been going on since Oussama Tannane’s departure last season. See also Biden approval drops to new low by 40%, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

In the last month of the transfer window, all eyes are therefore on technical director Benjamin Schmedes. He must quickly provide Vitesse with attacking reinforcements. The German will have to work creatively, because a budget is not known due to the change of owner. Moreover, large transfer fees cannot be paid for years. In the new team photo that will be taken at the beginning of September, the new faces will therefore mainly be transfer-free acquisitions and mercenaries.

Player to watch out for

For the time being, Vitesse’s selection lacks a real tastemaker. The most threat comes from the wings, where left back Maximilian Wittek (26) also has an important attacking role. The German already excelled in the Conference League last season with one beautiful volley after another. Remarkably enough, he did not score in the Eredivisie, but he has proven to be of great value.

Basic setup