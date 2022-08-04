The Eredivisie season will kick off on Friday with Heerenveen – Sparta. In the run-up, our club watchers look ahead to the new football season. In this episode: FC Twente.

The run-up of FC Twente could best be characterized as the great Good News Show. Beat Nordsjaelland, beat Fortuna Düsseldorf, beat Schalke 04 and beat Bologna. Didn’t lose a game and only drew once against Werder Bremen. The champion of the preparation was based in Enschede this season. To continue with all that prosperity: there were hardly any injuries, the basic team has remained virtually intact, all season tickets are sold out, sponsor places are not available and for the first time in years the club has been able to buy players again, after profit was made over the past season.

It is impossible in De Grolsch Veste, the red castle that will be sold out more often than not in the coming season. "We have had a very good preparation, in which some players have already reached a very high level," said trainer Ron Jans. All this has resulted in high expectations in the Twente country.



Quote

The supporters should not think that we are now going to attack the top 3 Lars Unnerstall

Insiders and analysts in the rest of the country are also looking with admiration at the return of the sub-topper FC Twente, the proud number four of last season. Wherever you go, whoever you speak to: FC Twente is ranked in the top teams almost everywhere. “We have a good selection,” says technical director Jan Streuer. “You should always strive to be better than the year before and I think we succeeded. However, that does not mean that you will automatically perform better.”

The latter is also propagated by Jans and the club management. No matter how beautifully the scaffolding sparkles just before the start of the season, the objective is not tampered with internally. “And that is making it to the play-offs,” says Jans. “The supporters should not think that we are now going to attack the top 3,” adds goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall. And top scorer Rikcy van Wolfswinkel: “Maybe it will turn out later that we have had a great season when we finish sixth or seventh.” In other words: at FC Twente, for the time being, optimism goes hand in hand with realism.

Player to watch out for

He is called the wonderboy of Greek football in his homeland: Christos Tzolis, 20 years old and a winger by profession. Tellingly: A year ago Norwich City paid no less than eleven million euros to PAOK. The hard life of the lower echelons of the Premier League came a little too early for him, hence Norwich stables him for a year in the Premier League. Without an option to buy, because at Tim Krul’s club they still believe in the Greek left striker.

FC Twente setup

Unner stall; Brenet, Propper, Hilgers, Smal; Zerrouki, Sadilek, Vlap; Rock, Van Wolfswinkel, Misidjan