The Eredivisie season will kick off on Friday with Heerenveen – Sparta. In the run-up, our club watchers look ahead to the new football season. In this episode: AZ.

By Nik Kok



The placement for European football, which was only enforced via the play-offs, only slightly made up for AZ last season. Throughout the year, the team struggled with mostly unnecessary defeats and excruciatingly boring viewing. The club that has so proudly bombarded the traditional top-3 in recent seasons has stopped and that has to be different this year.

AZ lost pacesetter and captain Owen Wijndal this summer, but also bought in strongly, so something can be expected from the team of trainer Pascal Jansen. Last year there was already the spectacular entrance of Milos Kerkez in the left back position, while Mees de Wit was also attracted from PEC Zwolle for that position. More surprising was the arrival this week of Riechedly Bazoer who has to make up for the departure of Fredrik Midtsjø in midfield. It also gives Jansen more opportunities to sometimes try 3-5-2, an annual experiment that does not often end well. See also US MP draws red line for Putin - US troops using NBC weapons

Riechedly Bazoer, still here on behalf of Vitesse in action against his new club, tackles Milos Kerkez. © ANP



Zinho Vanheusden can then, for example, be one of the three defenders. Everyone knows that the Belgian defender is a great talent. ,,As long as he stays fit for once”, those people say right after it. For Jens Odgaard, millions had to be transferred to the Italian Sassuolo. AZ expects a lot from de Deen, who scored eight times for RKC last season. The Swede Mayckel Lahdo is there for the slightly longer term. The club will do everything they can to keep Lahdo’s compatriot Jesper Karlsson in any case. The club’s most important player in goals and assists missed the entire preparation for the season through injury. Transfer-technically, that might not be as bad for AZ.

At least during the beginning of the season, there is another goalkeeper under the bar at AZ. The Dane Peter Vindahl certainly did not make an indelible impression and in the preparation, trainer Jansen chose Hobie Verhulst, a cheerful boy from the club who, after years of wandering in the first division, has to fulfill his dream on goal at his favorite club. It completes the renovation of the new AZ. See also Basketball | Basketball star Brittney Griner was remanded in custody again in Russia

Player to watch out for

The AZ supporters were already able to catch a glimpse of Milos Kerkez in the play-offs for European football. The Hungarian liked it so much that he can start the season as a basic player. And if he does that like in those play-offs, nobody will soon be talking about Owen Wijndal. A hard tackle and an overwhelming running ability and after the celebration of reaching European football, it is already an Instagram hit in the AZ dressing room.

AZ . setup

concealed; Sugawara, Vanheusden, Martins Indi, Kerkez; Clasie, De Wit, Reijnders; Odgaard, Pavlidis, Karlsson.