The Premier League season started this weekend. In the run-up to the new football season, our club watchers look ahead to the new football season. In this episode: Feyenoord.

Leo Beenhakker turned 80 last week and for that festive occasion, a beautiful fragment from his time as trainer of Feyenoord was once again dusted. For the rotating cameras it was about the expectations in the Kuip, which according to ‘Don Leo’ could be very high. ,,Because we are fucking talking about Feyenoord here”, said Beenhakker.

Expectations are always there in De Kuip, very often they did not match reality. But what would be realistic what the supporters of Feyenoord can demand from the current Feyenoord next season of the team of Arne Slot, which was impressive in the Conference League last season but finished at an appropriate distance in the Eredivisie?

The trainer himself said several times this summer that he will above all form a Feyenoord that fully opts for the attack with a recognizable playing style with players who 'will work insanely hard'. And Slot believes that this approach will yield the results that can keep the team close to Ajax and PSV, who can shop for new players in a different category. ,,We also managed to stay close to Ajax and PSV last season", says Slot.





A lot has changed compared to last season. Luis Sinisterra and Tyrell Malacia made millions with their transfers to Leeds United and Manchester United. Cyriel Dessers, Reiss Nelson, Guus Til and Bryan Linssen are no longer among them. And the silent designer Fredrik Aursnes (Benfica) also seems firmly on his way to the exit.

With Sebastian Szymanski, Javaîro Dilrosun, Oussama Idrissi, Danilo, Santiago Gimenez, Jacob Rasmussen, Quinten Timber, Mats Wieffer and probably the Peruvian left back Marcos López, replacements were brought in. And if it is up to Slot, even more players will come to De Kuip. Then it is up to the Rotterdam-acclaimed trainer to make it just as well-oiled as last season as soon as possible, with the team especially having to hope that the damage in the results is not too bad in the first weeks of the season. Feyenoord needs time in the first few weeks, but once the train is running again at last season's speed, Ajax and PSV should feel the hot breath from Rotterdam in their necks.

Player to watch out for

The Mexican striker Santiago Giménez (21) will not be there against Vitesse yet because his work visa still has to be arranged. But the attacker who picked Feyenoord away from the Mexican Cruz Azul then wants to be there quickly at his new club. With the approaching World Cup, both goalscorer and point of contact must impress national coach Gerardo Martino.

Basic setup

Bijlow; Geertruida, Trauner, Senesi, Rasmussen; Aursnes, Timber, Kokcu; Dilrosun, Gimenez, Idrissic