A few days after the official premiere of Transformers: the awakening of the beasts, which will be next June 8 in Latin America, it was announced that the famous saga will have its preview here in our country this June 3 and 4, in Machu Picchu, Cusco , and Tarapoto, which were the places where they filmed a large part of this long-awaited seventh installment.

As reported Ricardo Limopresident of the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (Promperú), the preview —which has the backing of Paramount Pictures— will be for a group of people linked to the filming and special guests.

“The preview will take place in Aguas Calientes, Machu Picchu Pueblo. There will be a screening of the film and a place is being set up for people to watch. It is a Paramount realization. We as Promperú are doing a series of activations and exhibitions of Peruvian products in cinemas in the country and abroad “Lin said.

Transformers: the awakening of the beasts was filmed in Machu Picchu, Saqsayhuaman, Moray, Cusco city and other natural spaces that will be appreciated in the film. The premiere of the production coincides with the jubilee month of Cusco and has generated a lot of expectation among fans and citizens.

After its debut in theaters in Latin America and the United States (June 8 and 9, respectively), it is estimated that the film will be screened on the Paramount + platform in a few months.

Grateful to Peru

A couple of days ago, the producers of the film thanked our country for the availability granted to be able to shoot both in Cusco and in the San Martín (Tarapoto) region.

Through a publication on his official Twitter account, Promperú expressed its appreciation for this show of gratitude.

'Transformers: the awakening of the beasts' and the first reviews that place it as the best film in the franchise

In the post, accompanied by an image, it reads: “The producers wish to thank: Promperú, State of New Jersey, Liberty State Park” (The growers would like to thank Promperú, the State of New Jersey and Parque Estatal de la Libertad).

In this regard, the institution added that Peru will continue “collaborating with large productions and attracting film investments through our strategy #FilmInPerubeing the scene of the most impressive stories”.

The film’s director, Steven Caple Jr.., stated a few months ago that the reason for filming in Peru has to do with “the spiritual connection that is felt in sacred places” like Cusco, Machu Picchu and the Amazon.

the awakening of the beasts

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts began to take shape in March 2019, when the writers of the franchise began writing the script as a sequel to the blockbuster Bumblebee.

Filming began in June 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Between August and October, the team moved to Peru, where scenes were filmed in Cusco, Ica, and Tarapoto. The last shots were made in late October in Brooklyn and Montreal.

The plot takes place in 1994, when Noah Díaz (Anthony Ramos), an ex-soldier expert in electronics, and archaeologist Elena Wallace (Dominique Fishback) are part of a battle between the Autobots and three other factions: the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrocons.