The IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) reported on Monday (3.Apr.2023) that the 2022 Demographic Census already registers 1,652,876 indigenous people throughout the country, including the collection completed in the Yanomami Indigenous Land, divided among the States of Roraima and Amazonas.

In the Yanomami territory, 27,144 indigenous people were registered, 16,864 in Roraima and 10,280 in Amazonas. Of this total, 5,600 indigenous people were surveyed in more remote areas, with the support of PRF (Federal Highway Police) agents and helicopters.

The IBGE highlighted that the number of 1,652,876 indigenous people registered so far in the country is preliminary. It must undergo statistical treatment after data collection and, therefore, should increase until the release of the first definitive results, scheduled for the 1st week of May.

The operation involved institutions from the Ministries of Justice and Public Security, Defense, Indigenous Peoples and Health, in addition to the Ministry of Planning and Budget, responsible for coordinating the work, and also had the support of the government of Roraima.

With information from Brazil Agency