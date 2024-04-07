Monterrey and Inter Miami will play the most intense duel of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup. In the first leg, Rayados won by a score of 1-2 against Las Garzas. With this advantage, the Sultana del Norte squad can play with the result and get their ticket to the next round.
The team led by Gerardo Martino has been affected by the absence of Lionel Messi and will have the tough task of winning at the home of Rayados. If they are eliminated, this would be a great failure for the galactic project led by 'Tata'.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about this duel: date, time, where and how to watch, lineups, news and forecast.
You can see the game through the signal Fox Sports.
Goalkeeper: E. Andrada
Defense: E. Aguirre, V. Guzmán, H. Moreno, G. Arteaga
Medium: J. Rodríguez, L. Romo, S. Canales
Forward: M. Meza, J. Gallardo, B. Vázquez
The first leg between Monterrey and Miami ended in heated moods. According to Nicolás Sánchez, Rayados' third assistant, both Lionel Messi and Gerardo Martino were “very out of place” after the result in their stadium, they angrily complained to the referees and tried to provoke him.
Goalkeeper: D. Callender
Defense: M. Weigandt, T. Avilés, N. Freire, J. Alba
Medium: S. Busquets, D. Gómez, J. Gressel
Forward: L. Suárez, R. Taylor, L. Messi
For the return match, Inter Miami will not be able to count on David Ruiz, since the youth player was sent off in the first leg. However, everything seems to indicate that Lionel Messi will have minutes against Rayados and that he could even appear as a starter.
Over the weekend, the Argentine star had minutes against the Colorado Rapids and scored a goal.
Inter Miami 2-2 Monterrey
