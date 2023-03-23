The national team break has stopped club competitions for two weeks, but in women’s football we continue to have League F. This weekend is the day of the women’s classic, and Real Madrid visits Barcelona with the intention of cutting the 10 points from distance that the culés have in the table.
This is all you need to know about the women’s FC Barcelona – Real Madrid:
City: Barcelona.
Stadium: Johan Cruyff Stadium
Date: Saturday March 25
Match time: 18:15 in Spain, 14:15 in Argentina, 11:15 in Mexico.
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN
The game can be followed through Radio Marca, Cadena Cope and Cadena SER.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
AS Roma
|
0-1 win
|
Champions League
|
Valencia
|
5-1 win
|
The league
|
I raised
|
Win 0-4
|
The league
|
villarreal
|
5-0 win
|
The league
|
Deportivo Alaves
|
Win 0-4
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Granadilla Tenerife
|
loss 0-1
|
The league
|
Atletico Madrid
|
Draw 0-0
|
The league
|
villarreal
|
win 1-2
|
Queen’s Cup
|
Alhama
|
win 1-5
|
The league
|
Sporting Huelva
|
1-0 win
|
The league
|
FC Barcelona
|
Tie
|
real Madrid
|
5
|
0
|
0
The team coached by Jonatan Giráldez presents the loss of Alexia Putellas who continues to recover from her injury. The team recovered Cata Coll almost a year after her cruciate ligament injury.
cloths; Rolfö, Mapi León, Irene Paredes, Bronze; Pina, Aitana, Patri Guijarro; Mariona, Oshoala, Crnogorcevic
Linda Caicedo was the only doubt in the white team, but finally it seems that she has recovered and is aiming for the Clásico, although she will not start the game anyway.
Mass; Ivana, Kathellen, Rocío Gálvez; Athena, Weir, Zornoza, Maite Oroz, Svava; Esther, Feller
FC Barcelona 4-2 real Madrid
