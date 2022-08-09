A few weeks after the premiere of season 5 of “Cobra Kai”, fans of the Netflix series are excited to see what will happen between Terry Silver, Johnny Lawrence and Daniel Larusso. The last time they saw each other, the villain was victorious, so now they will seek to restore peace in the dojos.

As part of the plot trailer, Netflix shared the following: “Silver’s Cobra Kai is expanding his empire and trying to make his style of karate the only one in town.”

Trailer for “Cobra Kai 5″

With the trailer presented, fans asked for more information about what will be seen in the new season. Through its social networks, Netflix shared new photos, with which confirmed that actor Sean Kanan will play Mike Barnes again, 30 years after being part of “Karate Kid 3”.

Sean Kanan will return to life Mike Barnes for “Cobra Kai 5”. Photo: Netflix

Mike Barnes vs. Daniel Larusso

What will happen in season 5 of “Cobra Kai”?

Season 4 of “Cobra Kai” ended with quite a few plot twists. After the fraudulent victory of Cobra Kai, orchestrated by Terry Silver, the dojos of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang Karate must close. Will Tory be able to reveal the truth of the bribe and relinquish the trophy?

For his part, Daniel will not allow cobra kai gets away with it and will bring in reinforcements Chozen Toguchi (Yūji Okumoto). Will he teach them Miyagi’s secret technique?

When is “Cobra Kai” season 5 coming out?