Yesterday another chapter of The Last of Us on the platform of HBO Max, The same one that presented us with strong moments of the video game that, frankly, adapted very well. And as is the custom of the production company, at the end of Sunday’s broadcast an advance is revealed for what we will see in a week and thus more scenes have been revealed.

From what is shown in the scenes, it is seen Ellie in his training with the world military company of TLOU, PHAEDRA, who maintain order during fungal disease. For her part, she can be seen interacting with another character that the users who played the title will know very well, and who is key in the girl’s past.

Here you can see it:

Without giving too much of a preview of the series, it seems that the next chapter will be totally focused on left behindDLC content that came to the original game at the time, a few months after its arrival in ps3. Here we are told a little about the past of Ellie before meeting Joel, a kind of flashback that clarifies doubts that had been left in the air.

Remember that every Sunday a new chapter is released. There are only three left to finish the first season.

Via: HBO

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, the last chapter had its good moments. And now with some somewhat rushed scenes, it feels like the end of the story will finally come, at least that of the first game.