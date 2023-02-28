Yesterday, like every Sunday, a new chapter of the series of The Last of Usa project that, although it has its marked differences, also has the essence of the videogame of 2013. And now, a new trailer for the show has been revealed, given that after each premiere HBO decides to release some scenes of what we are going to see in the next one.

On this occasion you can see how the character of Ellie meet David, a subject that seems almost from the end of the original video game, and that frankly some thought they would skip for censorship reasons. And it is that the character in question carries with him a rather dark background, and from what is seen in the images he will have the same temperament.

Check the video:

Something that is worth remembering is that the chapter would be number eight, so we are close to finishing the series, since the existence of nine segments was confirmed from the beginning. So, the whole arc that it will address is a big chunk of the game, since number nine would offer the conclusion where Joel must make a crucial decision.

Remember that this series is broadcast every Sunday in HBO Max.

Via: HBO

Editor’s note: This part of the game is one of the darkest, talking about how humans behave in this hostile world. So seeing David in action will be quite interesting and scary at the same time.