Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/25/2024 – 12:52

The debate on social media about the demonstration called by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for this Sunday on Avenida Paulista had more negative mentions than positive ones on social media. This is what a survey by the Torabit digital monitoring platform points out for the Estadão.

According to Torabit, there were 47,579 mentions of the acts between midnight on February 24th and 10:30 am on the 25th on the Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram platforms, in addition to websites and blogs.

According to Torabit, 46.2% of these mentions were negative, with users criticizing Bolsonaro and even predicting his arrest during the act. On the other hand, 27.5% of the messages were positive, with supporters of the former president showing great expectations for the size of the event. Finally, 26.2% of mentions were neutral, with news without value judgment.

Also according to Torabit, 70.3% of mentions mention Jair Bolsonaro, while 29.7% talk about Lula.

The profiles with the greatest impact on this Sunday's event were that of former president Jair Bolsonaro himself, on Instagram and Facebook, and his son Flávio Bolsonaro on Facebook.

According to the platform, there was growth in interest in the subject in the last 24 hours, with internet users looking not only for information about the demonstration, but also about a speech by the former president at the event.

The hashtags (keywords) most used to talk about the topic were #dia25vaisergigante, #politicos, #stf, #ignóbeis, #president, #bolsonaro, #dia25euvou, #presidents, #corruption and #bolsonaristas.

The event was called for 3pm, after Federal Police operations targeted several members of Bolsonaro's environment and the former president himself, in an investigation into the organization of an attempted coup d'état. In the videos calling for the event, Bolsonaro stated that he will use the space to defend himself. He also asked that people not carry banners or posters attacking people and institutions. In previous acts, there was much hostility towards the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and its ministers.

This Sunday's event is organized by pastor Silas Malafaia, who says he paid for two electric trios for the event out of his own pocket. They will include supporters of the former president, including four governors (Tarcísio de Freitas, from São Paulo; Ronaldo Caiado, from Goiás; Romeu Zema, from Minas Gerais; and Jorginho Mello, from Santa Catarina), mayors, deputies and senators.