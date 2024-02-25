Not just Panda: it is Fiat's CEO himself, Olivier Francois, who presents the next steps in the creation of the new range of vehicles of the Turin brand. An ambitious, articulated, complex and smart program because the new models will share a common global platform. This will allow FIAT to offer a wide choice of powertrains, including electric, hybrid and ICE engines, to meet the needs of customers all over the world.

“FIAT is a global brand – explains Olivier Francois – 1.3 million cars sold last year and a solid leadership in many parts of the world. The next step in global competition is the transition from local products to a global offering that will benefit all our customers everywhere. We're excited to share a preview of our future; a very near future in reality, in fact the first car will be presented in 4 months during the celebrations of the 125th anniversary of the brand. This car will then be followed by a new model every year.”

The first vehicle of this new family will be presented in July 2024, during the celebrations of the brand's 125th anniversary. Subsequently, FIAT will launch a new model every year for the following three years, thus expanding its global offering. A fast pace of launch that offers a new series of models. designed to conquer the streets of the world and complete the brand's range.

The starting point – to produce increasingly sustainable and accessible cars – is the “less is more” approach. This means eliminating redundant parts and reducing material use.

In the video, four concept cars were presented which, in fact, tell the story of the diversity of the new Fiat range. The first is a City Car, a larger version of the current Panda, inspired by the famous Lingotto building in Turin. The second concept is the pick-up, which combines functionality, fun and dimensions suitable for cities around the world. The third is a Fastback, which inherits the successful characteristics of the Fiat Fastback in Brazil and the Fiat Tipo in the Middle East and Africa. A small sports car but built on the same modular platform as the others.

Finally, there is the spacious family SUV and the camper, a versatile vehicle that seeks to “connect” people with nature.