A few months ago Capcom surprised Frank West fans with the announcement of Dead Rising Deluxe RemasterAs its name suggests, this is a remaster of the original game that came out in 2006. This time with the power of the RE Engine and quite a few changes to its gameplay.

Thanks to Capcom representatives in Latin America I had the opportunity to try out the first hours of this new visit to Willamette Colorado. Here are my impressions although I can tell you that it looks like it will be a return trip that will be totally worth it.

What we learned in our first hours of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

The story of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is just as you remember it from the original

In Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster We take control of Frank West, a freelance photojournalist who receives information that something big is happening in the town of Willamette, Colorado. Upon arriving there, he finds himself confronted by a zombie infestation that forces him to remain locked in the local mall while he waits three days for a helicopter to come for him.

The first few hours I played remained exactly the same, of course with a noticeable graphical change thanks to the RE Engine. This adds more nuances to the characters as it allows them to be more expressive in different situations. So some scenes feel more weighty.

Source: Capcom

Since I’ve only had a little taste of its story, I was left wanting to see more of its iconic scenes rendered with this graphics engine. Definitely Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster It looks to do a lot of justice to the original and is a great way for more people to learn about what happened in the Willamette.

The gameplay remains the same at its most basic level.

Now let’s move on to the gameplay. Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster basically presents the same gameplay as the original but with some great changes that make it more enjoyable. Additionally, for the most nostalgic fans there is the option to play with the new or original controls. Although the new ones show the great effort and love that was put into this version.

Just like in the original, our goal is to survive for three days while using anything in the mall as a weapon against the zombies. From simple wooden sticks, to trash cans, benches, guitars and the occasional gun lying around.

Source: Capcom

Throughout our stay, one of the mall’s caretakers will share some ‘scoops’ with us. These are secondary missions that usually lead us to rescue survivors and even face some psychopaths that serve as powerful bosses to defeat.

As in the original, in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster managing our time is vital. Since we only have 72 hours to complete the main missions and search for survivors, we are constantly racing against the clock. It’s very difficult to see everything the side quests have to offer in a single playthrough, so it’s a huge draw to replay.

Of course, this doesn’t leave aside Frank’s skill with the camera. By taking photos we can earn experience points to level up and increase our skills. All of these activities together – photographing, saving survivors and defeating psychopaths – make you stronger to face the challenges that Willamette has in store.

When playing, the improvements in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster are noticeable.

As I mentioned, in the basics the gameplay of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster It maintains what made the original so beloved. But it receives many changes that made me feel that this version will be the definitive one for my next visits to this mall.

One of the most important is that now All weapons have a bar that shows you how much use they have left. In the original they would simply start flashing red and break after a few hits, but you never knew exactly how durable they were. That’s changed in the remaster. You can also now move around while aiming with firearms.

Source: Capcom

Frank’s special abilities, such as tackles and judo holds, are also easier to perform in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. In the original they sometimes required weird stick movements like it was a fighting game. Now you just have to press a trigger and the indicated button to do them.. Perhaps the most benefited was the somersault to avoid dangers, because now with just one button you can evade perfectly.

Perhaps one of the most welcome changes for fans of the original is the use of the radio. Before, when they called you to give you the scoop, you were completely defenseless against zombie attacks. If you interrupted the call for some reason, you had to wait for it again and listen to it from the beginning, repeating the cycle.

Now the calls in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster they don’t slow you down at all. You can continue listening to them while defending yourself from an enemy and there will be no interruptions or having to repeat them. In addition, the text in general throughout the game is now easier to read, when before they used extremely small letters.

Rescuing survivors is now easier

While rescuing survivors is one of the most memorable aspects of Dead Rising, it is also one of the most controversial aspects among fans. This is because the artificial intelligence of these characters always left a lot to be desired and made them easy prey for zombies.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster changed the behavior of survivors to make them more helpful. He even added a little affinity mechanic to them. If they’re happy with Frank, they’ll obey his commands quite easily. You can also see what type of weapons they are most adept with so you can give them one to help you against the zombie hordes.

Source: Capcom

In addition to its behavior, the indicator for following scoops is now more useful. Previously, it showed you the arrow of the scoop you chose as the next one. Now they have a latitude system where you can mark several firsts at once. So if one falls on your way you can take advantage of it to do two at the same time or as many as time allows.

Another change that I really liked about Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is that now interactions with survivors have a voice. Previously, there were just text boxes, but now you hear the words coming out of the survivors’ mouths. This to me made them feel more interesting and personal than before, when they were just crying or screaming.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster could be the definitive way to revive this classic

Dead Rising, despite its flaws, was always a very fun title, but the changes in the Deluxe Remaster seem to bring out its full potential. It’s clear that Capcom has analyzed the areas of opportunity and made the most of them to give us the best possible experience.

The changes to the original’s mechanics are well thought out and very welcome. The graphical update feels more purposeful than just looking better, as it makes both the characters and the different places within the mall feel more alive. I also had the opportunity to play with their Latin Spanish dubbing and I must say that their actors did a great job and the casting directors did a great job choosing them.

Source: Capcom

I think it will be a great opportunity for old fans to relive Frank West’s odyssey and for new fans to learn what made this series so famous. Whether you’ve played the original or not, this remaster should definitely be on your radar. We can’t wait for September 19th to come around so we can play it in its entirety. Remember that it will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. You can also go to our Discord to talk about this and other topics.