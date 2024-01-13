The Closing Tournament 2024 of the Liga MX It started with everything. The champion América visited the Xolos of Tijuana, in a match that involved the reunion of Miguel: the 'Piojo' Herrera with many of his former coaches. Let us remember that 'Piojo' is currently the winningest coach in the history of the azulcremas.
The runner-up Tigres, for its part, visited the Panzas Verdes de León on Wednesday, January 17, this being the last match to be played on day one, under an agreement between both parties, since those from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León sneaked into the final of the Mexican championship and the Esmeraldas played in the Club World Cup, thus closing ranks later than other teams.
For day two of the Clausura 2024 tournament, there will be interesting matches. Atlético San Luis vs Pumas, for example, putting two of the four semifinalists of the Apertura 2023 tournament face to face. Or Tigres vs Chivas, to be held on the 'Volcán' Universitario field. Or Santos Laguna against Rayados, a duel considered, for some Laguneros, a kind of northern classic.
Here we leave you the complete calendar of the matches for date number two, in which you will be able to know the day and time of each match, as well as the stadiums in which they will take place.
Friday, January 19, 7:00 p.m. Puebla vs Necaxa. Cuauhtémoc Stadium
Friday, January 19, 9:00 p.m. San Luis vs. Pumas. Alfonso Lastras Stadium.
Friday, January 19, 9:00 p.m. Juárez vs Cruz Azul. Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium.
Saturday, January 20, 17:00 Toluca vs Mazatlán. Nemesio Diez Stadium.
Saturday, January 20, 7:00 p.m. América vs. Querétaro. Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium.
Saturday, January 20, 9:00 p.m. Atlas vs. Tijuana. Jalisco Stadium.
Sunday, January 21, 18:00 Tigres vs Chivas. University 'Volcano' Stadium.
Sunday, January 21, 8:00 p.m. Santos vs. Monterrey. Territorio Santos Stadium Model TSM.
