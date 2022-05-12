The team of Mexican striker Carlos Vela, the LAFCwill look for a new victory so far in the contest, when next weekend the faces will be seen against Colorado Rapidsboth clubs from the Western Conference of the Major League Soccer.
Here we present the preview of the game with each of the details you should know.
The game will start next Saturday May 14at the point of 2:00 p.m.; the venue will be Dick’s Sporting Goods Park Stadiumof Denver, Colo.
For its part, you can enjoy the comparison through the signal of Univision, TUDN Y Twitter (English audio).
Possible LAFC lineup
Maxime Crepeau (P);
Ryan Hollinshead, Jesus Murillo, Mamadou Fall, Diego Palacios;
Ilie Sánchez, Kwadwo Opoku, Kay Acosta, Latif Blessing, Carlos Vela;
Daniel Arango.
Potential Colorado Rapids lineup
William Yarbrouh (P);
Keegan Rosenberry, Alhassan Abubakar, Auston Trusty, Lucas Esteves;
Marc Kaye, Bryan Acosta, Jonathan Lewis, Max, Colleen Warner;
Gyasi Zardes.
The Los Angeles team will seek to continue with this good step to continue leading the Western Conference, where so far they have 23 points. A win could help them break away from their closest rival, the 20-point Austin.
For their part, Colorado Rapids are in ninth place with 12 points and are out of the playoff zone, so they want to surprise and beat the favorite in this game.
Forecast: Colorado Rapids 1-3 LAFC.
