02/03/2024 – 10:36

Previ requested the CVM (Real Estate Securities Commission) to disclose to Vale shareholders the minutes of the board of directors meeting that exposed the impasse in the company regarding the succession of the current president, Eduardo Bartolomeo.

The pension fund for Banco do Brasil employees, which is one of the company's main shareholders, released a statement on Friday night, the 1st, informing that it sent a letter to the CVM requesting action on the last day's meeting 15.

As Estadão showed, the Lula government's attempted political interference in the company caused a split in the board. On the 15th, six councilors, led by foreign investors, voted for Bartolomeo to remain in office. Another six, including Previ and Bradespar, opted to form a triple list to select the successor to the current president.

The council has been divided since pressure from the government to influence Vale's change of command has increased. Lula unsuccessfully tried to appoint former minister Guido Mantega as president of the company and also on the board of directors. Last week, in an interview with RedeTV, Lula said that “Vale cannot think that it owns Brazil” and that it needs to be in accordance with the government's understanding of development.

Foreigners are the most refractory to government influence in the company, which is why they began to defend the permanence of the current presidency.

On Previ's side, however, the partners understand that they are following the company's governance rules. Therefore, they want the minutes of the February 15th meeting to be made public among shareholders.

The understanding is that the human resources company hired for the succession indicated that there should not be an immediate reappointment, but the formation of a triple list with global names in which Bartolomeo could be one of the candidates.

In this way, neither Previ nor the other partners who opted for the triple list would be violating the governance rules, in their opinion.