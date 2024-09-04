Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/09/2024 – 20:56

The Banco do Brasil Employees’ Pension Fund (Previ) said in a statement that there was an erroneous mention of the fund in a ruling by the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU).

Earlier, the TCU denied a representation requesting that the Court evaluate the legal dispute of the J&F group, involving a leniency agreement of R$ 10.3 billion. The ruling states that the amounts eventually paid would go to “BNDES, Caixa Econômica Federal, Funcef, Previ, União and FGTS”.

“Previ clarifies that it has no investments in J&F and that it is erroneously mentioned in the TCU ruling, which names the Entity as the ‘Petrobras workers’ pension fund’. Previ is the Banco do Brasil Employees’ Pension Fund and has no amounts to receive under this leniency agreement,” it said in a statement.