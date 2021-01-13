Almost a month after the tragedy, Ricardo Emanuel Papadopulos, the person responsible for running over and killing a five-year-old boy in Flores and wounding his mother, was processed with preventive detention. The young man, 21, is charged with the crime of wrongful death in an ideal contest with serious wrongful injuries.

The prosecution of Papadopulos with preventive detention was dictated by Judge Edmundo Rabbione, in charge of the Criminal and Correctional Court No. 62. On December 17, around 23 o’clock, the young man was driving a white Volkswagen Golf GTI without a license when he crossed the red light at Directory and San Pedrito and ran over and killed Isaac Sus and hurt his mom. He fled without helping the victims and left the car in a parking lot in Ciudadela.

The vehicle was in the name of his father, Rubén Papadopulos, who turned himself in at a police station two days later and said that it was not he who was driving but his son. Finally, Ricardo Papadopulos surrendered on December 25 and since then he has been detained. And so it will continue.

A march to demand justice for Isaac and his mother. Photo Juan Manuel Foglia

Judge Rabbione’s ruling considers Papadopulos the author of the crime of Wrongful death in ideal contest with wrongful injuries of a serious nature, rated for reckless driving of a motor vehicle. And he arranges his transfer from the mayor’s office of Palermo where he is housed to a unit of the Federal Penitentiary Service.

In addition, the judge ordered a lien against Papadopulos in the amount of $ 5,148,962.

Ricardo Papadopulos had filmed himself on several occasions driving dangerously.

Ricardo Papadopulos declared before the Justice that he was circulating through the Directory when a truck obstructed his vision at the intersection with San Pedrito. He also said he had the green light. He also said that he did not stop because he was scared, because he did not have a driver’s license.

The ruling, to which Télam agreed through the lawyer for Isaac’s family, Gabriel Becker, assumes that Papadopulos crossed the junction of Directory and San Pedrito with the traffic light between yellow and red, and that nothing hindered his vision. This was determined by the accidentological expertise of the official expert of the Road Engineering Division of the City Police, whose conclusions were consistent with those of the expert in the complaint and those of the experts of the National Road Safety Agency. This evaluation was complemented with the analysis of the videos of the scene of the event and with the statements of two eyewitnesses.

Ricardo Papadopulos is 21 years old and does not have a driver’s license.

According to the ruling, Papadopulos had a clear field of vision when accelerating and saw the victims 24 meters before running over them. But instead of slowing down, slowing down or trying to avoid them, accelerated straight towards them. For the judge, all this proves his criminal responsibility, because he was driving in an illegal and reckless manner and, in addition, he fled.

