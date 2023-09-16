A few days ago it has been mentioned that in some municipalities of Sinaloa some cases of covid-19, which have caused some children to stop going to school. The Health authorities in the entity have mentioned that Culiacán is the place where these infections have been identified the most, but it is a situation that can be controlled.

The measure that they did decide to take when observing that infections are recorded in schools is to give the indication to isolate people who show symptoms for five days and, if necessary, use face masks.

The arrival of the covid-19 virus It came to revolutionize the way we conduct ourselves as a society. The authorities mentioned that like influenza, covid is here to stay and although the way the pandemic was experienced was one of great fear, ignorance and even erratic decisions by the Health and government authorities, the population has already learned to face these situations.

With this upturn which is recorded as not being exclusive to Sinaloabut different entities express this situation, it is best to take preventive measures to stop any growth that could occur.

There are vaccines in hospitals, right now Sinaloans already know how to protect themselves and where to go in case of any illnessThe only thing we should do as a society is apply the prevention measures that have already been learned, hygiene, healthy distance and if you are going to be in crowds, use a face mask.

