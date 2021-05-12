The Emergency and Crisis Management Committee in Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Department of Health and the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, adopted preventive measures for Eid al-Fitr 2021, in the interest of public health, and to preserve the safety of all members of society.

The committee recommended that senior citizens and residents over the age of 60, children under 12 years of age and those with chronic diseases avoid going to Eid prayers in order to preserve their health and safety, and paying Zakat Al-Fitr through smart apps and websites of official charitable bodies approved in the UAE.

The committee also called on the worshipers to adhere to ablution at home, to bring a special prayer rug, to wear a muzzle at all times, and to adhere to physical distancing.





