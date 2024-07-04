Moscow court sends airborne brigade commander suspected of fraud to pretrial detention

The 235th Garrison Military Court in Moscow has arrested for two months the commander of the Airborne Forces brigade, Guards Colonel Artem Gorodilov, who is suspected of fraud. This was reported by TASS with reference to the court.

The colonel will spend two months in the pretrial detention center. As specified Telegram– Shot channel, he does not admit his guilt. At the trial, Gorodilov and his lawyer refused to give comments to journalists.

Earlier, investigators asked to place Gorodilov in custody as part of the investigation of a criminal case on fraud on an especially large scale. The military court decided to hold hearings on choosing a preventive measure for him behind closed doors.