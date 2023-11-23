Home page World

Wilfried W. stands in a hall at the Paderborn regional court. © Friso Gentsch/dpa

Wilfried W. repeatedly tortured women; two died after severe abuse. Five years after it was distributed, the court has now ordered preventive detention for the perpetrator in the “Horror House” case.

Paderborn – The “horror house” of Höxter, a small farm in the town of Bosseborn in the far east of North Rhine-Westphalia, has long since been demolished, but the deadly abuse that took place there is still a concern for the judiciary. More than five years after the verdict for double murder by omission against Wilfried W., the Paderborn regional court makes it clear: The 53-year-old should be in preventive detention after serving his prison sentence – in the opinion of the judges, the risk that he will be free again is too high would inflict serious violence. The judges are also correcting a serious misjudgment from the first judgment.

After a sensational trial, W. was sentenced to eleven years in prison in 2018 for murder by omission, and his wife to thirteen years in prison. The couple lured women to Höxter with personal ads. In relationships characterized by cruelty, both severely abused their victims. They were beaten, scalded, choked, tied up, and made to submit to a rigid system of rules using mental pressure and physical coercion. W. was also violent towards his ex-wife before and while she became an accomplice. Two women from Lower Saxony died completely emaciated after months of abuse.

“These were not spontaneous acts, the torture took place over a long period of time,” emphasized presiding judge Eric Schülke on Thursday. What’s more: W. had already been sentenced to prison in 1995 after he had severely mistreated his then partner. As soon as he was free again, he met his ex-wife – first tormented her and then together with other women. The fact that the prison sentence had no influence at all at the time shows how dangerous he was, said Schülke.

This history also makes W’s repeated statements that his ex-wife was the driving force in Bosseborn unbelievable. To this day he denies what he did. “Someone who thinks this way about their actions will continue in freedom,” says Schülke.

Expert: Without a moral compass

“He is the prototype of the person in preventive detention,” says Schülke, quoting the very early assessment of a psychiatrist in the case, which was never taken into account in the verdict. In fact, in its decision in 2018, the regional court followed the report of another expert, who saw W. as a man with severely impaired intelligence and no moral compass or ability to control himself.

The result: He was admitted to a psychiatric hospital as having reduced criminal responsibility. However, doubts soon arose about this assessment. A court ultimately found that he was very capable of distinguishing between good and evil and was therefore fully responsible. He has been serving his sentence in a correctional facility since 2020.

“Yes, it was an incorrect briefing,” the presiding judge now confirms. Taking him out of the psychiatric hospital was the right thing to do. It is also right to subsequently apply for his preventive detention. Two experts who had not previously been involved in the case then looked into W. as a person, his actions and his development. The court now agreed with your assessment: the convicted man would, at the next available opportunity, create a setting in which he would be able to approach single and socially disadvantaged women. They are then threatened with the same thing that happened to many women who approached him: “Severe bodily harm and even death,” said Schülke.

Revision announced

The defense wants to challenge the judgment, which is not yet legally binding, and appeal. The Federal Court of Justice must decide whether the regional court’s standard of review was sufficient – or whether much more extensive aspects should have been taken into account in the assessment, says lawyer Carsten Ernst. In his closing statement, he advocated that W. be placed in assisted living instead of preventative detention.

From the court’s point of view, however, there is no milder means than preventive detention, which is intended to protect the general public from serious crimes after a sentence has been served. At the end of his justification, Schülke emphasizes that it must also be checked regularly whether the danger continues. This means there is still the option of freedom – “but only if the convicted person takes it”. dpa