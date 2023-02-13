Guadalajara, Jalisco.- In Jalisco, Personal of the Investigation Unit on crimes against Women based on gender of the Attorney General of the State of Jalisco, (FGEJ), managed to provide sufficient evidence for a judge to link to the process Alexander O.who was arrested by by means of an arrest warrant for his probable participation in the assassination attempt from his ex-wife.

The man will remain in pretrial detention. unofficial for a year as a precautionary measure, after the agent of the Public Ministry requested said precaution during the hearing in which the judge ordered that the process be initiated.

The events occurred on February 4, at an address located in the Santa Ana Tepetitlán neighborhood in Zapopan, where the detainee physically assaulted his ex-wife to later seize a vehicle that was owned by the victim, in which he fled.

Since the criminal news became known, the Investigation Unit for crimes against Women based on Gender carried out a series of proceedings under the protocol established by Law, that in a short time allowed to identify Alejandro O., as the probable person responsible, for which, having solid test data, the Public Ministry requested an arrest warrant against him.

We recommend you read:

In days gone by, investigating agents arrested Alejandro O., for which reason was made available to the Control and Orality Judge which was required.

In assessing the test data provided, the judicial authority linked him to proceedings for the crimes of attempted femicide and qualified robberywith the aforementioned precautionary measure.