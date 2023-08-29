Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 1:25 p.m.



Cartagena’s preventive conservation actions began on Morería street this Tuesday and will be extended to the municipality’s archaeological sites to guarantee their protection.

The works will last for a little over a week and are carried out under the supervision of an archaeologist who plans and guides the work of the operators, who carry out clearing and brush removal.

The Councilor for Archaeological Heritage, Pablo Braquehais, explained that “these precautions are taken to have all the guarantees”, despite the fact that in the work area the layer with archaeological remains is two meters deep.

The actions will be carried out with archaeological criteria, removing the weeds in the plots and maintaining shrub species in areas where their presence protects the soil from possible dragging or landslides.