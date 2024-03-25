Home page World

After weeks of speculation, Princess Kate makes it public that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment. But what is adjuvant chemo?

Frankfurt – The news touches the world. Princess Kate made her cancer public in an emotional video message when she was just 42 years old. After her abdominal operation in mid-January – contrary to what was initially assumed – Cancer been determined, she said. And spoke of a “shock”. Here you can read the complete statement.

The palace did not disclose the exact diagnosis. “The Princess has a right to medical privacy, as do we all,” said a Kensington Palace spokesman.

Preventive chemotherapy like Princess Kate’s – what it means and why you do it

But in Kate's case we know about the abdominal surgery after which the cancer was discovered. On the advice of her medical team, Princess Kate is now receiving chemotherapy as a precaution. Chemotherapy is a drug therapy against cancer. The medications that are usually administered as an infusion or tablet are called cytostatics. They are intended to prevent cancer cells from dividing and thus stop them from multiplying unchecked. A so-called preventive, i.e. adjuvant, chemotherapy usually follows after the removal of a tumor. It is given to destroy cancer cells that may still be present in the body. This is intended to reduce the risk of a possible relapse.

What gives hope: preventive chemo is a sign that the cancer is likely to be curable. Loud Bild.de The following types of cancer are treated with preventive chemo:

Breast cancer

Colon cancer

Lung cancer

Ovarian cancer

Stomach cancer

Rectal cancer

Princess Kate falls ill: Which cancer is most likely according to experts

So the question of the type of cancer Kate has remains open. “The most likely option is an operation on the intestines or on the female genital organs,” says Prof. Dr. med. Stefan Kluge, clinical director of the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf (UKE). “In both the UK and Germany, these procedures are the most common when it comes to abdominal surgery.”

A large study using data from the American Cancer Institute shows an increase in younger cancer patients. Between 2010 and 2019, more than half a million cancer cases in people under 50 were analyzed. The result: Overall, cancer is affecting more and more younger adults – and younger women are particularly hard hit by the increase.

“Colon cancer is also increasing rapidly in Germany, especially in patients between the ages of 30 and 50,” said Professor Franz G. Bader in an interview with the media group on Friday evening, shortly after the news from Kate Munich Merkur/tz from IPPEN.MEDIA. The colon cancer specialist and head of surgery at Munich's Isar Clinic is therefore in favor of consistently expanding preventive colonoscopies, including for younger patients. (mke with dpa)