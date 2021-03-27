Prevention The provision of free prevention varies greatly from municipality to municipality

Free contraception offered to young people has reduced the number of teenage pregnancies, says a study by the University of Helsinki. The research team recommends that all municipalities provide free contraception for young people.

Free contraception and post-contraception from a pharmacy without an age limit have contributed to a decrease in teenage pregnancies in Finland, the University of Helsinki says in a press release. However, the provision of prevention services varies greatly from municipality to municipality.

The University of Helsinki studied changes in the number of teenage pregnancies in the 100 largest Finns in 2000–2018. The study revealed that teenage pregnancies, ie births and abortions under the age of 20, have decreased in Finland during this period.

“Almost all teenage pregnancies are undesirable, so their reduction is very desirable and a good development for the well-being of young people,” says the doctor who specializes in gynecology and childbirth Eerika Jalanko in the bulletin.

The results of the study confirmed that free contraception and post-age contraception from a pharmacy are associated with a reduction in teenage pregnancies. Post-contraceptive without a prescription became available throughout Finland without an age limit in 2015.

Research team recommends that all municipalities provide free contraception for young people. This would put young people living in different places on a more equal footing.

In addition to free contraception, easily accessible contraceptive services and high-quality contraceptive counseling are also important.

The university’s press release states that the issue is also important for the municipal economy: when abortions are reduced, visits to primary health care and special medical care are also reduced.

There are 309 municipalities in Finland, all of which are independently responsible for organizing their prevention services. Some municipalities offer young people all methods of contraception free of charge, some on limited terms.

The research of the University of Helsinki has been published in the prestigious BMJ Open scientific publication.