Prevention The popularity of hormonal contraception is declining, as not all women want to accept side effects anymore – Katriina Kivinen, 26, switched to using the “circular awareness method”

The e-pill containing estrogen and luteinizing hormone has long been popular with Finns. In recent years, sales of products and condoms containing luteinizing hormone alone have increased significantly.

From Tampere social scientist Katriina Kivinen, 26, is one of those women who have completely given up hormonal contraception in recent years. Before deciding to quit, she had time to try three hormonal contraceptives, most recently a contraceptive ring.

“I suffered from depression and started to find out the different reasons that could affect it,” Kivinen says.

Mood swings are one possible side effect of many hormonal contraceptives.

“I can’t say if the depression was definitely due to it, but I haven’t even wanted to take that risk since.”

Extensive according to the health survey few 35-year-old women use hormonal contraception, especially in the form of pills. According to the study, the most common method of contraception was a condom and the second most common hormone coil.

The results surprised the researchers.

“It was a big surprise how many are not using hormonal contraception,” said gynecology professor Terhi Piltonen From the University of Oulu to HS last week.

There has been a significant change in the use of COCs containing estrogen and luteinizing hormone since there was widespread news in the early 2010s about the risk of venous thrombosis.

“That’s when several women switched to other methods of contraception or completely out of the scope of hormonal contraception,” Piltonen says.

In 2000, almost 220,000 tablets per day were consumed in Finland. By 2019, consumption had fallen to less than 150,000.

Last In recent weeks, the risks of e-pills have come to the fore again when Astra Zeneca’s coronavirus vaccine was discontinued in many countries due to suspected blood clots. One possible but rare side effect of the combination pill is a venous thrombosis.

The risk of developing a venous thrombosis when using a combination pill is about twice or three times higher than for women who do not use these products. Risk factors for venous thrombosis include, for example, the risk of venous thrombosis in oneself or a close relative, and especially smoking and overweight in people over 35 years of age.

According to Piltonen, the risk of venous thrombosis is relatively small, but common symptoms, such as nausea, headache or reluctance, occur in many people.

“Few of them would have any symptoms. It is important that difficult side effects are taken seriously in healthcare and that active efforts are made to find a more suitable alternative, ”says Piltonen.

Katriina Kivinen says he has heard of the worst side effects, such as blood clots, but does not remember exactly what else he was told in health care.

Kivinen has pondered the symptoms of hormonal contraception and questioned attitudes towards them.­

“As an adolescent, I was prescribed free e-pills for acne. When I was 15, I didn’t know about the side effects, I just wanted to look pretty. ”

Kivinen has pondered the symptoms of hormonal contraception and questioned attitudes towards them, also as a social scientist and feminist. Simple acceptance of side symptoms frustrates him.

“The development of male birth control pills always comes up in the conversation at times, but no one even grabs it. Let’s just talk about how uncomfortable it is for a man to have to use a condom, ”Kivinen says.

“I have had to take care of contraception in a relationship with a straight man.”

In a permanent heterosexual relationship, the responsibility for prevention often remains with the woman. For example, the Population Union In the Finsex study it has emerged that women take a much greater responsibility than men in choosing the appropriate contraceptive for each life situation.

Professor Piltonen does not believe that the risks posed by birth control pills would not be taken as seriously in drug research because the risks only affect women or gender minorities.

“E-pills have a long history and research behind them. Thanks to research, we have increasingly safer contraceptives on the market, and this issue will not be overlooked in the future either. ”

According to Piltonen, research and pharmaceutical companies have even invested a lot in the safety and convenience of contraceptives.

“Male contraception is harder to implement. Therefore, research has focused on female contraception. I wouldn’t say women’s well-being is underestimated, ”she estimates.

In sterilizations, the responsibility for prevention has leveled off. Back in 2000, according to statistics from the National Institute for Health and Welfare, 80 percent of sterilizations were performed on women. In 2018, the proportion of women was less than 40 percent.

Katriina Kivinen eventually ended up learning the so-called circular consciousness method. In it, contraception is based on identifying the signs of your body at different stages of the menstrual cycle. He is currently using it in conjunction with condoms.

“I myself use a device that automatically measures my temperature at night and encodes it into a spreadsheet that I can rotate with applications.”

Indeed, monitoring the menstrual cycle and counting the “red days”, ie the days on which you can get pregnant, has become femtechin i.e., the flagship of health technology for women.

Tampere-based Katriina Kivinen uses the so-called rotational awareness method and a condom. In the picture, Kivinen presents a thermometer with which he measures his body temperature at night.­

However, even with technology, natural contraception is not effortless, as it requires great precision and investment in studying the method. Information on different circular awareness methods and their differences is not widely available in healthcare, and information circulating on the Internet is not always based on any scientific research data.

“Yes, it takes effort, no matter how you have learned and researched,” Kivinen says.

In contraceptive counseling Natural contraceptive methods are relatively rarely asked, says the doctor in charge of the Helsinki Prevention Counseling Maria Pekkola.

“Some years ago, smartphone apps developed to map fertile days came up as a topic of conversation. Their power is quite poor in so-called typical use. The number of unwanted pregnancies is estimated at nine per 100 women a year. ”

From an application called Natural Cycles was reported in 2017, when the European Union adopted it as an “official” means of prevention. The method is based on measuring body temperature and determining fertile days.

Circulation Awareness Trainer and Entrepreneur Suvi Lehtilä recalls that downloading any application alone is not yet a workable or effective method of contraception.

“Reading from here to here and downloading the app isn’t really a method.”

Popular alternatives to combination pills include condoms as well as hormone coils and so-called mini-pills that do not contain estrogen but only luteinizing hormone. There is also a hormone-free alternative to the coil: a copper coil.

The popularity of both hormone and copper coils has grown in recent years. For example, in a university pharmacy, sales of both hormonal coils and copper coils have doubled in the last five years, according to the pharmacy’s sales monitoring system.

Of the other non-hormonal contraceptives, sales of both condoms and pessaries at University pharmacies have increased 30 percent over the same period, while sales of hormonal contraceptives have declined by a quarter.

Helsinki According to Maria Pekkola, the doctor in charge of contraception, those starting contraception are often worried about possible side effects. Of particular concern are issues related to mood, weight gain and reluctance.

Many young people are starting to use contraception with combination pills, but other methods have also grown in popularity.

“Young people are also increasingly interested in long-term methods such as coils and capsules, and feel free to try them out. The most popular long-term method is the hormone coil, ”says Pekkola.

Interest in copper coils has also increased precisely because of their hormonal inability, but many fear the more abundant menstruation they cause. Copper coils placed in contraceptive counseling account for 10–15 per cent of all coils.

Young people alone are not worried about the possible effects of hormones on their bodies and mood.

“There are also those who feel better after leaving the long-used hormonal contraceptive and want to continue with the hormone-free method. Quite often, hormonal contraception stops when there is no need for contraception, for example, at the end of the relationship, and the possible side effects of contraception are considered, ”says Pekkola.