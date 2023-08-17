Prevention sport and nature: they are the ‘recipe’ of the ‘Longevity Run Summer Edition 2023’ which will stop in Ovindoli on 19 and 20 August. It is the fourth appointment of the awareness event for a healthy and active lifestyle promoted by the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Hospital Foundation in Rome. During the two days at the Prevention Village, set up in the center of the Abruzzo tourist resort, free check-ups will be offered by the specialists of the Roman Polyclinic, coordinated by Francesco Landi, full professor of Internal Medicine at the Catholic University and director of the Department of Aging Sciences Orthopedics and Rheumatology of the Gemelli. The highlight of the event is the non-competitive 7 km race which will take place on Sunday 20, with a meeting at the Pinetina di Ovindoli at 9.30 and departure at 10. The race will be an opportunity to remember StefanoFAC, a young man from L’Aquila who died prematurely just over a year ago.

“Closely connected to each other, sport, prevention and nature also characterize this Abruzzo stage of the event – explains Landi -. The Longevity Run is a project born in 2018 in Rome to celebrate the centrality of sport as an indispensable element for staying in good health and as a form of prevention for active longevity. Nature plays a fundamental role in sport. Practicing physical activity outdoors and in greenery improves the well-being of body, mind and spirit. Taking care of one’s health – he continues – is important for every age and allows to obtain remarkable results in terms of health and autonomy as demonstrated in recent years also with the European research project Sprinnt coordinated by us”.

Longevity – recalls a note – is not a gift of nature but is conquered step by step, just like the finish line is conquered at the end of a race. For this reason, the doctors of the Gemelli Polyclinic and the researchers of the Catholic University have created the ‘Longevity Run’ project to sensitize citizens to adopt healthy lifestyles and encourage cardiovascular prevention. These objectives are pursued through a screening activity aimed at assessing the main modifiable risk factors.

In fact, in the Prevention Village, for each participant in the Longevity Run, specialists evaluate the main cardiovascular risk factors free of charge, such as smoking, physical activity, eating habits, and direct assessments are performed such as measuring weight and height with the calculation of the index of body mass, the measurement of blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol. After Ovindoli, the next stages of the Longevity Run Summer Edition will be on September 10th in San Gabriele di Piozzano and on September 23rd and 24th in Forte dei Marmi. For information and free registration: https://www.longevityrun.it/tour-longevity-run-2023/.