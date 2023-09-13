On 23 and 24 September the Longevity Run Summer Edition 2023 will stop in Forte dei Marmi for the first time. It is the sixth appointment of the awareness event for a healthy and active lifestyle promoted by the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Polyclinic Foundation, in collaboration with the Municipality of Forte dei Marmi. The event was a great success throughout the country with healthcare services offered free of charge by the doctors of the Gemelli Polyclinic. But the topic is not just prevention, it is also sport: the 2 factors together represent a winning combination in favor of health.

Space for physical activity, therefore, on Sunday with the Longevity Run, the non-competitive 5 km race open to all: meeting at 10.00 am and departure at 11.00 am at the Forte dei Marmi pier. In the Prevention Village, set up on Saturday from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm, and on Sunday, from 9.00 am to 2.00 pm, in the Emilio Tarabella Pine Forest, for each participant in the Longevity Run the Gemelli specialists evaluate the main cardiovascular risk factors such as smoking, physical activity physical, eating habits. Direct assessments will be performed such as measurement of weight and height with calculation of body mass index, measurement of blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol.

The doctors are coordinated by Professor Francesco Landi, professor of Internal Medicine at the Catholic University and director of the Aging Sciences Department at Gemelli. “Sport, prevention and nature are closely linked to each other – underlines Landi – The Longevity Run is a project born in 2018 in Rome to celebrate the centrality of sport as an indispensable element for staying healthy and as a form of prevention for active longevity . Nature plays a fundamental role in sport. Practicing physical activity outdoors and in greenery improves the well-being of body, mind and spirit.” In the Forte dei Marmi stage it will also be possible to carry out an eye examination to screen for maculopathy with the Gemelli team of ophthalmologists, led by Professor Stanislao Rizzo. For information and free registrations: https://www.longevityrun.it/tour-longevity-run-2023/