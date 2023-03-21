Speaking at the meeting “Vaccine prevention for the health of the future: an invaluable value for adults and the elderly” organized in Rome, Giovanni Rezza, director general of health prevention at the Ministry of Health, underlined the need to “stimulate citizens to get vaccinated ” against herpes zoster, “a non-lethal but very annoying disease” which, together with pneumococcus and flu, impacts 1.1 billion euros on the NHS.